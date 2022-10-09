All the latest Liverpool transfer news.

Liverpool face the unenviable task of a clash with in-form Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, with the Reds making the trip to North London for a 4.30pm kick-off.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have taken just 10 points from their first seven matches so far this season, and are currently 10th in the table after last weekend’s frustrating 3-3 draw against Brighton. For their part, the Gunners have impressed immensely this term, and bounced back from defeat against Manchester United with back-to-back wins over Brentford and bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

But before we get to this evening’s proceedings, there is still plenty of transfer speculation to discuss...

January deal for midfielder touted

Liverpool will push ahead with the signing of a new midfielder in the January transfer window following negative news over loanee Arthur Melo’s injury status, according to Football Insider.

The Brazilian signed on a temporary basis from Juventus on deadline day, but is now facing a lengthy absence due to a muscle injury sustained in training. Melo himself had been recuited to try and ease the pressures, but has made just one 13-minute cameo for the first team in a Champions League group stage defeat against Napoli.

And it is now suggested that in response to the 26-year-old’s setback, Klopp has given the “green light” for the Reds to make a considerable midfield acquisition in the new year, with view to that recruit being able to slot immediately into his starting XI at Anfield. The report claims that such a signing could represent either a stop-gap solution like Melo, or even potentially a “box-office capture” who provide a more long-term answer.

Reds still want Doku

Liverpool “will return” to try and sign Stade Rennais winger Jeremy Doku in the future, according to CalcioMercato.

The Reds have been linked with the 20-year-old before, but missed out on him as he eventually left boyhood club Anderlecht for his current employers in a deal worth around £23.4 million. But despite having been spurned before, it is understood that Klopp and his side are still admirers of the attacker.