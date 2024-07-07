Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners | Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Nico Williams and Teun Koopmeiners.

Liverpool are ready to trigger the release clause of Nico Williams.

That is according to El Nacional and doing so would give the Reds a key advantage over Barcelona.

Williams, 21, has enjoyed an outstanding Euro 2024 campaign as he’s helped Spain reach the semi-finals. His performances at the tournament come against the backdrop of a magnificent 2023-24 season with Athletic Bilbao. He recorded eight goals and 19 assists as the Basque-based outfit were crowned Copa del Rey champions and finished fifth in La Liga.

It’s not been a surprise that the winger has been linked with an exit from Bilbao this summer. A host of clubs have been linked, with Liverpool one of them. Williams has a reported release clause of £49 million in his San Mames contract and it has been claimed the Reds are prepared to meet such demand.

Barcelona have been the expected frontrunners but they have financial issues and may not be able to pay the cost as well as meet Williams’ wage demands. It is also reported by El Nacional that the Reds could make a move if Luis Diaz departed, having been linked with Barca.

Meanwhile, Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed that Liverpool are now in ‘pole position’ to swoop to Teun Koopmeiners. The midfielder enjoyed a fine season with Atalanta as he helped them to Europa League glory - knocking the Reds out in the quarter-final - and finish fourth in Serie A. Koopmeiners scored 15 goals and created seven in 51 appearances.

