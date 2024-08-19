Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool still remain without their first signing of the summer.

Liverpool’s blow to their pursuit of Martín Zubimendi has called a halt to their overall midfield search. The Reds had been heavily linked with the Real Sociedad star and it looked as though he would become the team’s first signing of the summer. However, talks collapsed last week when Zubimendi opted to stay at his boyhood club instead.

The 25-year-old Euro 2024 winner had been the main target for Liverpool and Paul Joyce reported it had become ‘unlikely’ the Reds would seek an alternative option. Now, despite the holding midfield role being the main focus for Liverpool, Football Insider has reported that they will ‘wait until the January window’ to sign an ‘A-list midfielder’ to add to Arne Slot’s ranks.

Similar to Joyce’s update last week, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has revealed that the Reds are unlikely to sign a new No.6 before this summer’s deadline, and they are not willing to rush into any deals. Liverpool are reportedly learning from previous decisions and are ‘keen to avoid mistakes of the past’, like the rush signing of Arthur Melo, who made just one cameo appearance during his season-long loan spell.

Slot has reportedly suggested he currently has enough midfielders on his roster who are capable of operating in the holding role until they can revisit transfer decisions in January. Wataru Endō is currently the only natural defensive midfielder on the books but Slot has other options to consider.

Alexis Mac Allister played the No.6 role for a significant amount of games last season and Slot has also deployed both Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai in a deeper position during pre-season. Stefan Bajčetić has been identified as a someone for the future of Liverpool, with Slot ‘rating him very highly’ and eyeing ‘big plans’ for him moving forwards.

The Football Insider report says that Liverpool do not want to rush into signing an alternative after talks with Zubimendi fell through. Slot is ‘willing to wait until January’ to sign the right kind of player who will fit his system well, rather than a panicked signing who may not be right for the project.

With a new midfielder no longer a focus for this summer, Liverpool could potentially focus on their backline, after last season saw multiple injuries hamper their defence. However, Deadline Day is approaching and the Reds are the only Premier League club not to make a signing this year, so time is not on their side.