Mohamed Salah's contract situation is still up in the air at Liverpool | Getty Images

The latest on the Liverpool transfer front as the summer window approaches.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have been linked with multiple exciting transfer targets as they approach the summer window. Bolstering their attack is one of the main focus points, with Florian Wirtz a standout name linked with Anfield right now.

The Reds are also on the market for a new centre-forward, with a number of potential candidates linked with an Anfield switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darwin Nunez is expected to leave the club this summer, after failing to live up to his impressive transfer fee. It has also been reported that Liverpool would not be closed off to a Diogo Jota sale either. Luis Diaz’s situation also remains a grey area, as outsider interest grows in the Colombian star.

Federico Chiesa’s position is another one that hangs in the balance, leaving the Reds potentially short on wide players.

Liverpool ‘attracted’ to £50m winger

As well as a new striker, Liverpool are exploring wingers to bolster their frontline. Chiesa’s short time at Anfield has not panned out how many would have liked, with him time on the pitch extremely limited. If he is sold this summer, the Reds will need another option on the right-hand side to support Mohamed Salah.

According to Fichajes, Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo has ‘attracted’ the interest of both Liverpool and Arsenal ahead of the new season. Both clubs have reportedly started ‘preliminary talks’ to explore the possibility of signing the Japanese international. However, while the Premier League duo have sounded out their interest, the chance of it progressing into an attempt to Kubo is not as clear as it may seem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kubo is under contract until 2029 with Real Sociedad but he carries a hefty release clause with his current deal. The 23-year-old has a €60 million (£50m) clause in place but former club Real Madrid still hold a lot of cards when it comes to the player’s future.

Los Blancos could receive 50 percent of a potential sale but finding a buyer may be harder than expected, especially in the Premier League.

Liverpool ‘not willing’ to spend big on back-up winger

The report claims that neither Liverpool nor Arsenal are totally sold on the amount Kubo will cost this summer. Both sides are reluctant to spend such a high amount on a player who would ultimately be a back-up option.

Salah signing a new deal at Anfield was a superb breakthrough from the club and it sets them up for a strong title-defending season. The Egyptian will continue to be Liverpool’s first choice on the right-wing and any new signings in that position must accept they will certainly be second choice behind the club legend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there’s one thing fans can be sure of next season, it’s Salah’s place in the starting lineup. With 401 appearances under his belt and 358 goalscoring contributions in that time, the winger is undeniably a crucial figure for Liverpool. It’s essentially become an unmovable rule at Anfield - Salah is one of the first names on the teamsheet and there’s little that can change that.

The Reds may need to invest in some back-up but a £50 million price tag for a second string winger doesn’t seem to be something they’re willing to entertain.