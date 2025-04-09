Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are 11 points above Arsenal in the Premier League title race but the Reds’ performance have dipped of late.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Aldridge has claimed that Liverpool will be a ‘laughing stock forevermore’ if they allow the Premier League title to slip through their grasp.

The Reds are 11 points clear at the top of the table with seven matches remaining. Arne Slot’s side need a total of 11 points to mathematically secure the silverware ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldridge won the title with his boyhood club Liverpool in 1988. He sees similarities to Slot’s side now compared to 37 years ago, with freshness and hunger’ being lost compared to the first start of the campaign.

The former Kop striker believes the Reds’ downturn started in a 2-1 win over Wolves in January but they should have enough to yield a record-equalling 20th English championship. Speaking in his Sunday World column, Aldridge said: “The harsh reality may be that Liverpool have simply run out of steam after putting so much into this season. Cracks were emerging in the home win against Wolves in January and they were not at it when they stumbled to victory against Premier League dead men Southampton at Anfield a few weeks later.

“We then had poor performances in the away leg of the Champions League game in Paris and a disappointing display against Newcastle at Wembley. The word I would use to describe Liverpool over this period would be flat. They have no zip in their game right now and are just trying to get across the line in the title race, even if it’s not pretty at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would give some credit to Everton for making Liverpool look poor on Wednesday night. Credit to David Moyes, he has them set up so well and are a handful for any team to break down. That said, the Liverpool of the opening months of this season would have had more energy and invention than we saw in the derby.

“I don’t like to use fatigue as a reason for a team losing their way, but that freshness and hunger we saw in the first half of this season has been lost, and Slot and the players have done so well to continue to pick up points despite their dip in form.

“Another issue here could be the fear of failure because this Liverpool team would go down as the biggest chokers in history if they blow the Premier League title from the position they are in. They would be a laughing stock forever more if they let Arsenal back into this title race, and the mentality can shift when you are so far ahead and everyone is telling you that it is done and dusted.

“I can see some similarities to the great Liverpool team I was honoured to play in that won the title back in 1988 with a few games to spare. When that happens, it is hard to avoid just switching off as the main job is done. That hurt us in the long run as we went into the FA Cup final against Wimbledon and couldn’t flick the switch to get back into top gear as they found a way to beat us at Wembley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were few who tipped Liverpool to win the title at the start of the season. The departure of Jurgen Klopp as manager, who steered the Reds back to the summit of European football. Klopp won seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

The German was being replaced by the relatively unheralded Slot, with Liverpool fans uncertain how the transition would be. Yet the Reds are on the cusp of claiming a second title in only 35 years in Slot’s maiden campaign.

Aldridge added: “If anyone had told me last August that Liverpool would be in this position after Jurgen Klopp’s exit last summer, I would have laughed in their faces and thought that they were talking nonsense. So, we should banish this negativity around Liverpool for now and think about what comes next when the time is right.”