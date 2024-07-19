Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp launched a lengthy and wide-ranging attack on the state of English football

Liverpool continue to work their way through Arne Slot’s first transfer window as manager.

Liverpool could be set to part ways with some senior players this summer as the club prepares for a significant transition period under Arne Slot. Fans are eager to see what the Dutchman can achieve in his first season in charge at Anfield but there’s still plenty of time left on the summer transfer window for changes to made within the squad.

The Reds have been eyeing up some exciting transfer targets ahead of what Richard Hughes has teased to be a busy August. They are looking to strengthen their backline following a series of injuries to key defenders last season. Joël Matip, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Trent Alexander-Arnold were all sidelined at points throughout the campaign, stretching options extremely thin.

While new defenders are one of Liverpool’s priorities, they also have a lot to consider when it comes to goalkeepers as well. With Adrián leaving following the expiration of his contract, focus has shifted to Caoimhin Kelleher, who is hoping to pursue a regular starting role next season. Of course, that is not something the Reds can offer the Irishman while Alisson is around, so rumours continue to link him with a summer exit.

Celtic had been keen on bringing Kelleher to Parkhead ahead of the 2024/25 season but the Hoops were priced out of a move and have since signed Kasper Schmeichel for free. While other links seem to have gone quiet recently, Liverpool are still considering selling the 25-year-old. That’s according to Football Insider, who report that the Reds ‘would be tempted’ to cash in on Kelleher this summer ‘if a big offer arrives’.

They are ‘prepared’ to enter negotiations over a sale but they do remain ‘wary’ of being without significant backup for Alisson if they lose both Kelleher and Adrián this window.

Kelleher impressed with his performances between the sticks last season, stepping in during Alisson’s injury spell on the sidelines. The Republic of Ireland international started eight consecutive games between February and April and didn’t lose a single one. He also started all of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup fixtures, playing a key part in their road to lifting the trophy.

Kelleher was a player Jurgen Klopp valued during his time at Liverpool, and he had a lot of praise for him during his final season in charge. After their 4-1 win over Brentford, the German said: “He was outstanding. I don’t know exactly who is the number one for Ireland but if they have a better goalkeeper, respect.

“He’s outstanding. This year we gave him more games than he had previously. It’s well deserved. We need him. We need him with rhythm.”

Kelleher is a valued part of the Liverpool squad but he continues to long for establishing himself as the undisputed first choice goalkeeper for a team, which right now lies beyond Anfield.