Liverpool have pulled out of the race for Xavi Simons | Getty Images

The latest on Liverpool’s impressive transfer rumour mill.

Liverpool are now ‘out of the running’ for one of their summer transfer targets as progress continues with another exciting candidate.

After being crowned Premier League champions, the Reds are on the market for new signings who will take this title-winning side to the next level. Arne Slot is yet to make any significant changes to the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp but we can expect to see some interesting switch-ups once the window officially opens for business.

The first announcement of the summer is expected to be Jeremie Frimpong. Multiple reports are claiming the deal is all but finalised for the Bayer Leverkusen star, who has been targeted to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. Another link that is gaining a lot of momentum is with Florian Wirtz and because of Liverpool’s pursuit of Frimpong’s teammate, their interest in Xavi Simons has come to and end.

Liverpool pull out of race for Xavi Simons

According to German outlet BILD (via Fussball Transfers), Simons is still headed for the Premier League, but it won’t be Anfield. Instead, it could be Chelsea who will be the ones to snag the Dutchman’s signature this summer.

Liverpool are ‘out of the running’ for Simons and he is ‘no longer of concrete consideration’ for Bayern Munich either. Both Chelsea and the Reds have been keeping an eye on Simons, who signed for RB Leipzig permanently from Paris Saint-Germain in January.

The 22-year-old impressed during the Euros and has contributed 11 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season from the attacking midfield role as well as left-wing. Leipzig are reportedly looking to bank at least €70 million (£59m) through the sale of Simons, if he is to leave the club this summer.

How close are Liverpool to signing Florian Wirtz?

Liverpool are ramping up their pursuit of Wirtz as they look to bolster their attacking options this summer. Along with Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, the Reds are looking to sign the German international ready for their title-defending 2025/26 season. Fabrizio Romano has provided a new update on Liverpool’s transfer stance ahead of the window opening, assuring Reds fans that discussions with Wirtz are ongoing.

“Let me clarify that the conversations for Florian Wirtz to Liverpool continue,” the transfer expert said on his latest YouTube update video. “Let me be very clear - Frimpong, done. Milos Kerkez, a deal that can really happen for Liverpool. Conversations are underway with Bournemouth and almost an agreement with the player. Liverpool are working on the Milos Kerkez deal.

“And then, for Florian Wirtz, agreement with the player is done, conversations are underway with Bayer Leverkusen after first proposal. They are discussing the bonuses and all the details of this deal. For sure, they are working hard to get the Florian Wirtz deal done and it won’t take too long. That’s the message coming from those close to the deal and my expectation remains for this deal to be completed for Florian Wirtz to Liverpool.”

