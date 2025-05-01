Arne Slot | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have sealed the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season

Liverpool have the chance to bring in some new players this summer. They also have the opportunity to let some individuals head out the exit door as well. Arne Slot will be looking to retain the Premier League title next season.

The Merseyside outfit turned to the Dutchman last year. He was picked as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp and has since adapted well to life in England. Prior to his switch to Anfield, he caught the eye in Holland with Feyenoord.

Liverpool pushing for Xavi Simons deal

Former scout Mick Brown has said that Liverpool are pushing for a deal to sign Xavi Simons ahead of the next transfer window, as per Football Insider: “Liverpool are looking at a deal to sign Xavi Simons. It’s always a positive when the manager knows a player well, and I believe he does here. He’s the real driving force behind the move and that’s important because he knows the way he plays, the positives and negatives to his game and what he would bring to the side.

“He’ll know where he would fit into his system, and believes he would be an upgrade on what they’ve got. Liverpool’s scouts will have had a look at him as well to back up the manager’s opinion. Liverpool have got to be careful because they’ve got a very good side who have won the league, and now they have to think ‘how do we get better?’

“It’s easy to say, but very difficult to do, you have to find the right options. If Slot is a fan of Simons and believes he would be the right fit, then I’m sure he’s a player they’ll go for.”

Simons, 22, could be seen by Liverpool as someone to boost their attacking ranks. He has been on the books at Leipzig 2023 after initially joining them on loan. The Bundesliga outfit made his move permanent last year and he hasn’t looked back since.

The Holland international, who has 26 caps to his name, has scored nine goals in this campaign. Leipzig could face a battle to keep hold of him though amid attention from elsewhere. He has also played for PSG in the past.

Liverpool reaction to Premier League title win

Slot has done an impressive job since taking over at Liverpool from Klopp. His team will lift the trophy on the final day of this term after their clash against Crystal Palace. Speaking after their victory over Tottenham Hotspur last time out, Slot said: “That is so, so special. The moment I knew I would become the new head coach over here, that's already a moment that you're so proud of – to be part of such a great football club. Then now to be part of the history of this football club is something I think I could only have dreamt of two, three or four years ago.

“I don't know if it's funny or not but I think four, five or six years ago it was the first time when I was here when Pep Lijnders invited me – that was against Tottenham and I think they won that game 4-0 somewhere around Christmas time. We all know what happened around Tottenham one or two years ago, so now to win it against them is quite special.”