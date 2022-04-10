Liverpool face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has named his starting line-up for Liverpool’s huge clash against Manchester City.

A win for the Reds will see them move two points clear in the Premier League title race.

Klopp has made three changes from Wednesday’s 3-1 Champions League victory over Benfica.

Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota come into the starting line-up.

They replace Ibou Konate, Naby Keita and Luis Diaz respectively.

Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino is on the bench after not being spotted in training on Friday.

Klopp has a fully-fit squad so it means that Harvey Elliott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are the outfield players omitted from the match-day squad.

Liverpool: Alisson. Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Jota