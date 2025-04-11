Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Liverpool defender has been on loan at Wigan Athletic.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Liverpool youngster has declared he will not play again this season.

It has been a frustrating 2024-25 campaign for Luke Chambers. After thriving on loan at Wigan Athletic during the second half of last term, the versatile left-footed defender rejoined the League One club in the summer. It was hoped that Chambers would continue to get regular football under his belt in a bid to become a first-team regular at Anfield in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the England under-20 international has been plagued by a back problem. He spent the best part of five months on the treatment table but returned to action in March.

But Chambers - who has made three Liverpool senior appearances - has suffered a recurrence of his issue. The 20-year-old will miss Wigan’s final five League One matches and concentrate on his recovery before pre-season for 2025-26. In total, he featured 13 times for the Greater Manchester club. registering one goal and one assist.

Posting on X, Chambers said: “My season has come to end after suffering another setback with re-injuring my back, I would just like to thank everyone at @LaticsOfficial and the fans for being so supportive on and off the pitch. I’m sure our journeys will cross paths again, once a tic.”

Chambers is one of several players from the under-21s who has been out on loan but has been hit with fitness problems. Calum Scanlon moved to Championship club Millwall yet played only four times. The defender picked up a stress fracture of the back in September and then sustained a grade three hamstring injury five months later. Lions boss Alex Neil said: “Unfortunately Calum’s got a really bad hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He required surgery, which he already had and I believe everything went successfully, but that will rule him out for basically sixteen weeks, which takes him to the end of the season. So he’ll go back to Liverpool.”

In addition, Owen Beck will not feature again for the rest of the campaign. He suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury while representing Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers. The left-back played 25 times for the Ewood Park outfit throughout 2024-25.

Jayden Danns has not played a single game for Premier League-chasing Sunderland since he completed a switch on January transfer deadline day. The 19-year-old striker, who has scored three goals for Liverpool, has been troubled by a back issue.

Ben Doak hasn’t made an outing for Middlesbrough since the end of January. The winger was thriving at Boro, scoring three goals and recording seven assists, but is recovering from thigh surgery. He might not play again this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ben's gone back to Liverpool to do some rehab at the moment so we'll see how that pans out," Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick told BBC Radio Tees. “We'll speak to him, we'll have eyes on him but we'll have to judge it as it comes."