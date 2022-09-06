Here is where Liverpool and Everton are predicted to finish in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool and Everton faced off in the first Merseyside derby of the season at the weekend in what was a disappointing performance for the Reds.

Despite their hammering of Bournemouth last month, Liverpool have failed to return to their spectacular form from last season.

Meanwhile, the Toffees have impressed at times but are still searching for their first win of the campaign.

Liverpool’s poor start may well have already lost them the title race as the likes of Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham all shine, while Frank Lampard’s side will have a big job on their hands if they are to avoid the drop once again.

Ahead of this weekend, data experts FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and used their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict how the final Premier League table will look come next May.

We take a look at their predicted final finishing positions, where Liverpool and Everton could feature and how many points each side is expected to earn.

1. Man City - 85 pts

• Win Premier League: 60%

• Qualify for UCL: 95%

• Relegation: <1%

2. Liverpool - 76 pts

• Win Premier League: 19%

• Qualify for UCL: 78%

• Relegation: <1%

3. Tottenham - 69 pts

• Win Premier League: 7%

• Qualify for UCL: 53%

• Relegation: <1%

4. Arsenal - 68 pts

• Win Premier League: 7%

• Qualify for UCL: 51%

• Relegation: <1%

5. Chelsea - 64 pts

• Win Premier League: 3%

• Qualify for UCL: 37%

• Relegation: <1%

6. Man United - 61 pts

• Win Premier League: 2%

• Qualify for UCL: 26%

• Relegation: 1%

7. Brighton - 60 pts

• Win Premier League: 2%

• Qualify for UCL: 24%

• Relegation: <1%

8. Newcastle United - 53 pts

• Win Premier League: <1%

• Qualify for UCL: 10%

• Relegation: 5%

9. Brentford - 50 pts

• Win Premier League: <1%

• Qualify for UCL: 7%

• Relegation: 7%

10. Crystal Palace - 49 pts

• Win Premier League: <1%

• Qualify for UCL: 5%

• Relegation: 10%

11. West Ham - 47 pts

• Win Premier League: <1%

• Qualify for UCL: 4%

• Relegation: 12%

12. Aston Villa - 46 pts

• Win Premier League: <1%

• Qualify for UCL: 3%

• Relegation: 15%

13. Leeds United - 45 pts

• Win Premier League: <1%

• Qualify for UCL: 2%

• Relegation: 16%

14. Southampton - 44 pts

• Win Premier League: <1%

• Qualify for UCL: 2%

• Relegation: 19%

15. Wolves - 43 pts

• Win Premier League: <1%

• Qualify for UCL: 2%

• Relegation: 21%

16. Fulham - 42 pts

• Win Premier League: <1%

• Qualify for UCL: 1%

• Relegation: 23%

17. Leicester - 41 pts

• Win Premier League: <1%

• Qualify for UCL: 1%

• Relegation: 25%

18. Everton - 39 pts

• Win Premier League: <1%

• Qualify for UCL: 1%

• Relegation: 31%

19. Bournemouth - 34 pts

• Win Premier League: <1%

• Qualify for UCL: <1%

• Relegation: 52%

20. Nottingham Forest - 32 pts

• Win Premier League: <1%

• Qualify for UCL: <1%