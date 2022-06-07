Here is how Liverpool and their rivals’ squad market value has increased since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Liverpool have enjoyed another successful Premier League campaign as they finished a point behind Manchester City in second place.

The Reds also began the season with the second highest squad market value in the league and while that has remained the same, they have actually had a boost of over £20 million - significantly more than the likes of Man City, Man United and Everton.

The Reds also own the player that has the highest market value (according to transfermarket) in Mohamed Salah, who is worth £90 million - the same as Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Here is how each Premier League club’s squad market value has increased or decreased since August 2022 and how Liverpool’s compares to their rivals...

1. Brentford Current value: £213.21m. Former value: £138.2m. Difference: +54.3%

2. Newcastle United Current value: £261.36m. Former value: £209.61m. Difference: 24.7%

3. West Ham Current value: £314.51m. Former value: £256.28m. Difference: +22.7%

4. Leeds United Current value: £264.49m. Former value: £220.46m. Difference: +20.1%