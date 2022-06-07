Liverpool have enjoyed another successful Premier League campaign as they finished a point behind Manchester City in second place.
The Reds also began the season with the second highest squad market value in the league and while that has remained the same, they have actually had a boost of over £20 million - significantly more than the likes of Man City, Man United and Everton.
The Reds also own the player that has the highest market value (according to transfermarket) in Mohamed Salah, who is worth £90 million - the same as Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
Here is how each Premier League club’s squad market value has increased or decreased since August 2022 and how Liverpool’s compares to their rivals...