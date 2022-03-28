Liverpool currently sit one point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Liverpool have enjoyed yet another incredible Premier League season under Jurgen Klopp and it comes as no surprise to see Mohamed Salah smashing it on Merseyside once again.

The likes of Virgin van Dijk and Sadio Mane have continued to impress, while new boys including Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate have also made a name for themselves.

While we can all agree most of the Reds’ squad have had an impressive campaign, we looked into how the experts rank each player.

So how have Liverpool’s biggest stars fared this season, according to the stats experts?

Only including players that have made over five league appearances this season, we have taken a look...

1. Takumi Minamino WhoScored rating: 6.23

2. James Milner WhoScored rating: 6.56

3. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain WhoScored rating: 6.56

4. Roberto Firmino WhoScored rating: 6.83