Mohammed Salah’s double against Manchester United on Sunday made him Liverpool’s record Premier League goalscorer, surpassing Robbie Fowler’s 128 goals for the Reds.

The Egyptian celebrated his second of the afternoon and 129th Premier League strike for Jurgen Klopp’s side by removing his shirt in front of a jubliant Kop end.

Referee Andy Madley booked Salah for his celebration. It was the fourth time he had been cautioned for excessive celebration, having also done it against rivals Man United in a 2-0 win at Anfield during the 2019-20 season.

Liverpool’s recent dominance over their bitter rivals at Anfield is highlighted by the fact that Salah has more yellow cards for removing his shirt against the Red Devils on Merseyside than Man United have goals at Anfield since 2017.

United have scored just one goal on the red half of Merseyside since 2017, when Jesse Lingard netted at the Kop end in a 3-1 loss during the 2018-19 campaign.

Klopp’s men have won four and drawn two of their last six home meetings with Man United. They drew 0-0 in 2017-18 before back-to-back wins in the following two seasons, as Klopp’s men picked up 3-1 and 2-0 victories.

Another 0-0 followed in the 2020-21 campaign before a 4-0 thumping last season preceded Sunday’s record-breaking 7-0 hammering.

Salah also provided two assists in the game as Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez netted twice each while Roberto Firmino crowned an incredible afternoon with the final goal.

Salah’s other yellow cards for excessive celebrations came in a 3-1 win at Southampton towards the end of the 2018-19 campaign as Liverpool ultimately fell short in their bid for the Premier League title.

