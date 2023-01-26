1 . 11. Robbie Fowler

Whilst it wasn’t the most successful signing of all time, the return of the prodigal son in Robbie Fowler in 2006 was a great moment for Liverpool fans. They got to see one of their legends return to the club for an 18-month stint following a glowing career as a younger forward where he made his name at Anfield. 10 goals in 37 games represents a decent return at the time, especially with his best days already behind him. A legend for the club in the 90’s, his return was emotional and it united the fanbase to see him scoring goals in a Liverpool shirt for a second time.