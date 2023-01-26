Liverpool completed the signing of Cody Gakpo during the current January window, but who are the best January signings in the club’s recent history?
Liverpool have often used the January window to secure key signings across their history, with some going onto become legends at the club.
Currently, Liverpool fans are crying out for recruitment during the January window, but the Reds have spent their January budget on PSV’s Cody Gakpo, rather than a midfielder, which is sorely needed.
In the past, Liverpool have used the mid-season window to sign some of their most famed and well-loved stars, but, then again, they also managed to throw £35m at Andy Carroll - and we know how that turned out..
Despite the Carroll mishap, there’s plenty of examples of great deals in recent years secured in January for Liverpool.
Therefore, with that in mind, we’ve ranked Liverpool’s 11 best ever January signings.
1. 11. Robbie Fowler
Whilst it wasn’t the most successful signing of all time, the return of the prodigal son in Robbie Fowler in 2006 was a great moment for Liverpool fans. They got to see one of their legends return to the club for an 18-month stint following a glowing career as a younger forward where he made his name at Anfield. 10 goals in 37 games represents a decent return at the time, especially with his best days already behind him. A legend for the club in the 90’s, his return was emotional and it united the fanbase to see him scoring goals in a Liverpool shirt for a second time.
2. 10. Maxi Rodriguez
A quick-fire Liverpool career for the Argentinian began when he joined in January 2010, on what was a free transfer from Atletico Madrid. He featured under Benitez but starred under Kenny Dalgish. Scoring 17 times and assisting a further seven across 73 appearances, his two-year stint saw him star, at times, on the left wing, and also picked up the League Cup in 2012 before departing.
3. 9. Luis Diaz
It’s still very early on Diaz’s Liverpool career, but the Colombian winger had initially hit the ground running in a Liverpool shirt, as his signing in January 2021 helped breathe new life into Klopp’s side as they pushed for the quadruple last season. He ended the year with two domestic triumphs and solidified himself as Liverpool’s number one choice at left wing. This season has been a battle with injuries so far, but as he targets a return in late-February/March, fans can’t wait to see this all-action, trickster back on the pitch doing what he does best.
4. 8. Daniel Agger
Having signed as a 22-year-old from Brondby, not many had heard of Daniel Agger at that point. Although, this tall, commanding centre-back went onto stay at the club for eight years, proving to be a key player for the Reds at that time. He was integral in their run to the Champions League final in 2008 as well as their Premier League challenge the following season. In addition, fans will never forget his long-range goal against Blackburn Rovers, or any of his other top strikes.