Liverpool have returned from their USA pre-season tour and Arne Slot has decisions to make for the 2024-25 Premier League curtain-raiser in less than two weeks.

The Reds enjoyed a fruitful trip Stateside as they earned victories over Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United. Despite not having all of his squad available, Slot will be encouraged by what he saw from those involved.

But the head coach will also be relishing getting the chance to work with many big-hitters. Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez have returned to duty on Merseyside, while Alisson Becker will also soon return.

Slot will already be weighing up his starting line-up for the 2024-25 Premier League curtain-raiser against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on 17 August. He will have several decisions to make, with the likes of Conor Bradley, Fabio Carvalho and 17-year-old Trey Nyoni catching the eye.

As things stand, here’s a look at what we believe is Liverpool’s current best XI ahead of the Ipswich clash.

GK - Alisson Becker

Caoimhin Kelleher delivered an excellent performance in the 3-0 victory over Manchester United and is arguably the best No.2 in the world. However, Alisson is one of, if not the top stopper on the planet and the Brazil international will be looking to find some rhythm in training.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Bradley’s marauding runs were a joy to watch during pre-season and he has a significant role to play under Slot. But even the Northern Ireland international will know that Alexander-Arnold will be difficult to dislodge. The vice-captain should be replenished having helped England reach the final of Euro 2024.

CB - Jarell Quansah

The centre-back enjoyed a superb breakthrough season in 2023-24 and is a bona fide first-team member. He continued his impressive progress in America, while Ibrahma Konate only returned for the United match. Quansah has momentum behind him.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain is into the final year of his contract and that’s something that will need to be addressed. And while van Dijk has just returned from his break, it would be a shock if he’s not in the XI at Ipswich.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

An injury to Andy Robertson at the Euros has handed a chance to Tsimikas, who started all three friendlies in America. Robertson will need a period to build fitness and may not be ready to start the opening fixture.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Slot would have been thrilled to see Mac Allister report for duty in America, having played a key role as Argentina claimed Copa America glory. Liverpool are exploring the idea of signing a new No.6 and Wataru Endo did not start against Arsenal and United amid interest from Marseille. Mac Allister may begin the campaign playing deeper than many fans would like unless a new face is added to the squad.

CM - Harvey Elliott

Absolutely thrived in America - as he did towards the end of last season. Elliott has a major opportunity to nail down his berth, having been used largely as an impact substitute in recent years.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

It could be an intriguing battle for the role in the engine room. Slot is an admirer of Curtis Jones while Ryan Gravenberch did well against United. But Szoboszlai netted in the Real Betis game and gives Liverpool goals and assists.

RW - Mo Salah

Pretty much a certainty having looked extremely sharp in pre-season. Salah appears to have benefited from not being involved in a summer tournament.

ST - Diogo Jota

After playing without a striker against Betis, Jota proved how important it is to have a natural No.9, with his performance against Arsenal superb. Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are the other options but Jota is Liverpool’s deadliest finisher. Staying fit will be his biggest issue.

LW - Luis Diaz

Carvalho’s performances have given Slot a decision to make - not only about his future but if he can play regularly. However, the 21-year-old does lack Premier League experience and Diaz has been one of the premium wingers in the Premier League. Gakpo is also an option after playing a talismanic role for Holland as they reached the semi-finals of the Euros.