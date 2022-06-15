Liverpool’s best starting line-up for the 2022-23 season now Darwin Nunez has signed

Liverpool have announced the signing of Darwin Nunez.
The forward’s arrival from Benfica has now been confirmed for a fee that could reach a club-record £85 million.
After a memorable 2021-22 season finished in disappointing fashion, with the Reds missing out on the Premier League title by a point and losing the Champions League final 1-0 to Real Madrid, excitement is again starting to build ahead of next term.
It’s only a couple of weeks until Jurgen Klopp’s side are back for pre-season training when Nunez and Fabio Carvalho - signed from Fulham for £7.7 million - will be present.
The opening day of the Premier League campaign will soon be upon us. It’s less than two weeks until Liverpool raise the curtain.
Klopp’s men will be put through their paces and he’ll have to decide to a starting line-up for the Reds’ opponents.
If the game was to take place tomorrow, he’s how we think Liverpool would start.