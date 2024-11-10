Liverpool sit top of the Premier League table after nine wins from their first 11 league fixtures. They have lost only once so far this season and have been impressive under Arne Slot.

The Dutchman was picked as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp earlier this year and he has made a positive impression. The Reds won 2-0 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday night after goals by Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah.

Their weekend was made even better by the fact Manchester City lost 2-1 away at Brighton and Hove Albion. Here is a look at the latest title odds...

