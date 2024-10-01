Getty Images

The Reds will face Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid after the next break.

Liverpool are enjoying an impressive start to their Arne Slot era, dropping points on just one occasion in all competitions so far this season. Their narrow 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last month is the only time the Reds haven’t won a game, and they currently sit top of the Premier League table, ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Statement results including their 3-1 win over AC Milan in the Champions League and a 3-0 thumping of Manchester United at Old Trafford has earned Slot a lot of praise so far. But the season is still in its early stages and Liverpool have a tough run of fixtures coming up which will really test the resolve of this side under Slot.

After taking advantage of City dropping points against Newcastle United, Liverpool earned a 2-1 win over Wolves last Saturday. Their focus now shifts to the midweek European clash with Bologna at Anfield before paying a visit to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in the league.

If the Reds can bank another three points, they will top the Premier League table heading into the international break. Once domestic action returns though, they’re in for an intense run of games. Starting with Chelsea and ending with Man City, Liverpool have a challenging schedule on the horizon which stretches from October 20th to the start of December.

After facing an in-form Chelsea, Slot’s side will taken on RB Leipzig in the Champions League, followed by Arsenal and back-to-back meetings with Brighton in both the Carabao Cup and Premier League. November consists of five games, including an Anfield clash with Real Madrid and a visit from Xabi Alonso and his Bundesliga-winning Bayer Leverkusen.

Slot used Liverpool’s recent Carabao Cup clash with West Ham as an opportunity to rely on his fringe players. With nine changes from their win over Bournemouth, the likes of Curtis Jones, Wataru Endō and Federico Chiesa earned a start, while Cody Gakpo also relished the opportunity to play a full 90 minutes.

Slot has inherited a strong squad from Jurgen Klopp but his player selections and rotational choices are what really matters this season. So far, everything is looking positive and his midfield switch up has also started to pay dividends. These upcoming games will be tough challenges and will test Slot’s decision-making.

Fans will also be eager to see if he starts to deploy younger players more often. Conor Bradley earned a start against West Ham and Tyler Morton also saw some action off the bench, which a strong start. One key thing Klopp was praised for was his willingness to give youngsters a chance and so far, Slot is doing the same.

Liverpool’s upcoming fixture list

Sun 20th Oct: Chelsea — Premier League (H)

Weds 23rd Oct: RB Leipzig — Champions League (A)

Sun 27th Oct: Arsenal — Premier League (A)

Weds 30th Oct: Brighton — Carabao Cup (A)

Sat 2nd Nov: Brighton — Premier League (H)

Tues 5th Nov: Bayer Leverkusen — Champions League (H)

Sat 9th Nov: Aston Villa — Premier League (H)

Sun 24th Nov: Southampton — Premier League (A)

Weds 27th Nov: Real Madrid — Champions League (H)

Sun 1st Dec: Man City — Premier League (H)