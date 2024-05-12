Liverpool have been linked with a number of exciting potential transfers this summer as the Jurgen Klopp era comes to an end. Arne Slot is expected to take over the reins and spearhead this new chapter at Anfield but he will need to navigate the summer window before he can get stuck into his first season.

There is a lot of uncertainty as things stand regarding who will remain at the club and who will opt for a move elsewhere, or be cashed in on to raise extra funds. As a result, there have been plenty of rumours doing the rounds and the Reds look to recruit and build on this promising season that ultimately fell short of the mark. We’ve taken a look at the latest transfer rumours and put together a potential starting XI for Slot, based on recent links Liverpool are said to be exploring.