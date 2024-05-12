Liverpool have been linked with a number of exciting potential transfers this summer as the Jurgen Klopp era comes to an end. Arne Slot is expected to take over the reins and spearhead this new chapter at Anfield but he will need to navigate the summer window before he can get stuck into his first season.
There is a lot of uncertainty as things stand regarding who will remain at the club and who will opt for a move elsewhere, or be cashed in on to raise extra funds. As a result, there have been plenty of rumours doing the rounds and the Reds look to recruit and build on this promising season that ultimately fell short of the mark. We’ve taken a look at the latest transfer rumours and put together a potential starting XI for Slot, based on recent links Liverpool are said to be exploring.
The value has been calculated using either reported asking prices, Transfermarkt values, or the original transfer fee for those Liverpool players set to stay at Anfield next season.
1. GK: Alisson
£67 million signing Alisson remains one of Liverpool's most reliable goalkeepers in recent years and despite a tricky season, he will keep his spot as the Reds' No.1.
2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Alexander-Arnold's contract expires in 2025 but there have been reports that he is keen to pen a new deal with his boyhood club. Should he commit his future, the £60 million-rated vice-captain will certainly have the role as full-time captain in his sights.
3. CB: Virgil van Dijk
Van Dijk is a player Liverpool will sorely miss if he leaves this season, as his contract is also up in 2025. There hasn't been much to indicate whether the skipper will sign new terms or not, but the time being, we will assume the £75 million former record signing will remain at Anfield next season.
4. CB: Murillo
Liverpool are searching for new centre-back options this summer and have been linked with Nottingham Forest's Murillo. Amid their relegation battle, reports have claimed Forest are looking for around £50 million to part ways with the 21-year-old, who isn't afraid to put his body on the line and get stuck in with no-nonsense defending.
