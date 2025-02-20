How would Arne Slot’s starting XI look next season if Liverpool transfer rumours come true?

Liverpool continue to be linked with exciting transfer targets ahead of the summer window. After a relatively quiet January, the Reds are expected to make some changes at the end of the season, and we’re talking both incomings and outgoings.

As they push for the title, rumours continue to surround Liverpool. Who will join? Will exit-linked players be sold? Will the trio approaching the end of their contracts stay or leave? We’ve taken a look at the latest rumours and put together an ideal starting XI for Arne Slot after what promises to be an entertaining summer window.

GK: Alisson

The pending arrival of Giorgio Mamardashvili is an exciting one but he has been viewed as a natural successor to Alisson, not an immediate replacement. With the Brazilian under contract until 2027, he is not expected to lose his place while he remains confident in between the sticks.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

The first of the three players Liverpool fans are hoping will pen a new deal before the end of the season. Conor Bradley has more than proven himself at right-back but keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold will be a huge boost for the Reds in a potential title-defending season.

CB: Dean Huijsen

Following the departure of Joel Matip, Liverpool have been on the market for a new centre-back. Dean Huijsen is a target on the radar of several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool. Real Madrid are also said to be in the running for Huijsen’s signature, as Bournemouth prepare themselves for offers. According to Fichajes, they will demand around €60 million (£50m) before they consider cashing in on the 19-year-old.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Fans are also awaiting the hopeful news that Virgil van Dijk will extend his time at Anfield. The Dutchman has transformed Liverpool’s defence since his arrival and there have been reports that his desire is to stay with the club beyond this summer.

LB: Milos Kerkez

Liverpool are eyeing a new left-back amid recent uncertainties surrounding Andy Robertson’s standard of performances. Milos Kerkez, another star in this season’s impressive Bournemouth side, has been on the Reds’ radar for a while now. Tim Sherwood has suggested the Hungarian would be a ‘perfect fit’ for Slot’s team, as Robertson begins to ‘come towards the end’.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister

One of Liverpool’s most impressive signings in recent years. After joining for just £35 million, Alexis Mac Allister has established himself as one of the Reds’ most reliable players.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

Despite mainly being a fringe player in his first season with Liverpool, Ryan Gravenberch is now a starting favourite under Slot and continues to go from strength to strength at the club.

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai

Slot has some solid midfield options to choose from, and Liverpool remain interested in new recruits. Dominik Szoboszlai is back to being Slot’s first choice and despite receiving some criticism from the media for his presence in front of goal, the manager remains a fan of the Hungarian.

RW: Mohamed Salah

Tying Mohamed Salah down with a new deal would be a huge statement from Liverpool. The Egyptian is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career and is showing no signs of slowing down either. Losing Salah would leave a huge hole in the squad, and fans are desperate to see him stay.

LW: Luis Diaz

Despite rumours of him being unhappy and links to Barcelona, Luis Diaz is enjoying a strong season and has been experimenting which his positioning as well.

CF: Alexander Isak

One of the most sought-after attacking targets in the world has been linked with Liverpool. The Reds are reportedly preparing a mammoth offer to try and prise Alexander Isak away from Newcastle. The Sweden international has 19 goals and five assists in all competitions this season, with 17 of those goals coming in 23 Premier League games. Football Insider reported earlier this week that the Reds were prepared to use Darwin Nunez as a makeweight to sign Isak.