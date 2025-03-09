How Liverpool’s starting lineup could look next season if recent transfer rumours prove to be true.

Liverpool have been backed to oversee a busy summer transfer window as they prepare for Arne Slot’s second season in charge. By then, they could be crowned Premier League champions, which will undoubtedly play a huge part in their summer recruitment.

After two relatively windows, all signs point to Liverpool making some significant changes once the 2024/25 season ends. The pending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili has sparked further suggestion that Caoimhin Kelleher will move on. Meanwhile, the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah remain under the microscope, as all three are yet to sign new deals at Anfield.

With plenty of rumours to keep fans busy between now and the transfer window opening, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest links, factored in what the Reds need and put together a dream starting XI based on recent transfer rumours.

GK: Alisson

Mamardashvili has been identified as an eventual successor to Alisson but for now, the Brazilian is still in top form and should keep his position while he remains at the club.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

The majority of fans don’t want to see Alexander-Arnold move to Real Madrid. Having identified becoming the Liverpool captain as a huge goal of his, it would be a huge statement for the Reds to tie down their star right-back with a new long-term deal.

CB: Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool are currently on the market for new defensive signings but with big money moves rumoured for other areas of the pitch, they may hold off on splashing the cash for a new centre-back while Ibrahima Konate is still a solid and reliable option.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

The second of three new contracts Liverpool fans would love to see. Reports have claimed neither Van Dijk nor Salah are interested in entertaining outsider offers, so rewarding the duo with new contracts is surely the only way to go.

LB: Antonee Robinson

Recent reports have suggested a main focus for Liverpool right now is the left-back position. The Reds are looking for an eventual replacement for Andy Robertson, who has put in some disappointing performances this season. Antonee Robinson is one of the main names on the radar and according to a new update from CaughtOffside, Liverpool have the ‘strongest interest’ in the Fulham star and are preparing an offer in the region of €35 million (£29m).

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

After being used mainly as a rotation player under Jurgen Klopp, Gravenberch has become a nailed on starter for Slot this season.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister

After joining Liverpool for just £35 million, Mac Allister is looking like one of the club’s best bargain signings. The Argentine is a firm fan favourite and does his job with no fuss.

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai

Off the back of some criticism this season, Szoboszlai has seriously stepped up his game in front of goal. The midfielder is quickly becoming a reliable outlet for creativity. With seven goals and six assists in all competitions, including back-to-back goals in his last two Premier League appearances, the Hungarian looks like he’s really enjoying his football right now.

RW: Mohamed Salah

Salah has been at the forefront of the media attention for months now with his ongoing updates on the slow burn that is his contract situation. The Egyptian is on track for his best season in red since his debut term, and extending his deal would be a massive boost to the club ahead of a potential title-defending season.

LW: Luis Diaz

Liverpool are blessed with an impressive list of talented wide players. Their depth on the left provides them with plenty of options but Diaz has been impressive in a number of positions this season and appears to be the first choice to start on the left.

CF: Alexander Isak

As Liverpool consider a new centre-forward, Alexander Isak is becoming increasingly well-linked with Anfield. According to Sky Switzerland’s Sacha Tavolieri, FSG are ‘ready to break away from their usual strategies’ after discovering Newcastle’s £150 million asking price for Isak. The Swede has 22 goals in all competitions so far this season and would be a huge addition to Liverpool’s already impressive frontline.

