How Liverpool’s starting XI could look next season based on recent transfer rumours and contract updates.

Liverpool could be entering this year’s summer transfer window as the champions of England, which will surely make signing players that little bit easier.

Arne Slot inherited a strong squad when he arrived at Anfield but he is expected to put his stamp on the team once the market opens. The Reds have been linked with multiple incomings and outgoings recently, but how many of the recent rumours will prove to be true?

While Liverpool seem to have their eye on multiple targets, we’ve taken a closer look at what kind of signings they would benefit from the most. Here’s how Slot’s starting lineup next season could look based on recent transfer rumours.

GK: Alisson

The arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili is imminent but he is not expected to jump into the starting lineup straight away. Identified as an eventual successor to Alisson, the Brazilian is set to keep his space while he continues to put in strong performances.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

The first of the three players who fans are eager to see pen a new deal. Not only will keeping hold of Trent Alexander-Arnold benefit the team, it will be statement about Liverpool’s current project if they can convince him to turn down Real Madrid.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

The man who helped transform Liverpool’s backline. Losing Virgil van Dijk would be a huge miss for the Reds, so having him commit to another year or two at Anfield would be a huge boost.

CB: Ibrahima Konate

Bolstering the defence has been a key focus for Liverpool for a while now, and they have been identifying new centre-back options. However, they may be more inclined to sign rotational players, with senior and reliable players like Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez already on the books, and Jarell Quansah also available.

LB: Jorrel Hato

Liverpool have identified left-back as a position in need of strengthening and Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Reds are planning a number of scouting missions to keep an eye on Ajax’s Jorrel Hato.

Slot’s current left-back options are Andy Robertson (30) and Kostas Tsimikas (28), so they are looking to sign a younger star to eventually take over the position as his own. Hato is just 18 but he has already established himself as a regular at Ajax and has three goals and seven assists so far this season.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

While he was mainly a fringe player under Jurgen Klopp, Ryan Gravenberch has established himself as a crucial part of Slot’s set-up. He is yet to miss at Premier League game so far this season.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has quickly become one of Liverpool’s key players and a fierce fan favourite. His eye for creativity adds some extra threat to the attack but he is also not afraid of throwing himself into challenges when he needs to roll up his sleeves and defend.

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai

Despite coming under some criticism recently, Dominik Szoboszlai is really starting to hit his flow as an attacking midfielder. The Reds have been crying out for a reliable goalscoring No.10 for years, and after scoring and assisting against Manchester City, the Hungarian is shaping up to be a big threat in the engine room.

RW: Mohamed Salah

Keeping hold of Mohamed Salah would be up there as one of the most important deals of the year for Liverpool. With the Egyptian on track to finish as the club’s top goalscorer for yet another season, it’s starting to hit home just how much the Reds rely on him, and how hard it will be to replace such a crucial and inevitable player.

LW: Luis Diaz

The left-wing position is one of the most competitive at Liverpool. Providing all players remain at Anfield beyond this summer, Slot will have a very impressive list of players to choose from to join Salah out wide and feed a potential new striker.

CF: Alexander Isak

With increasing talks of Darwin Nunez potentially being moved on this summer, Liverpool have their eye on the market for a new centre-forward. Alexander Isak has been in the headlines for months now as multiple clubs hope to convince Newcastle to sell at the end of the season.

It’s a tough one to call though, as Liverpool aren’t known for splashing huge money without reason. However, many could argue this is an area in need of significant investment. According to Football Insider, Newcastle could demand as much as £150 million before they even think about selling Isak.