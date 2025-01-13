Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool’s next FA Cup opponents could be without their star man next month

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon with a comfortable 4-0 win over a battling Accrington Stanley side at Anfield. Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold put the Reds 2-0 up at half time with Jayden Danns adding a third in the second half before Federico Chiesa arrowed a shot in off the post from outside the area for his first goal since moving to Anfield from Juventus in the summer.

“Everyone is very happy for him. Obviously he didn't have much game time since he arrived, but we can see every time he's on the pitch he looks dangerous. He can score and luckily for us and for him he did that today. It's another one to build up,” said Jota on Chiesa’s goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the result and the performance, Jota added: “Obviously in the beginning they believe they can come here and do something [with] one or two set-pieces. [They were] dangerous. We ended up scoring in a transition of one. [It's] always important to get that first goal and I think in the end we did our job; clean sheet, four goals and most importantly the next round.”

Liverpool drawn to face Plymouth

Liverpool have been handed a long trip to Plymouth Argyle in the next round. The Championship strugglers provided one of the shocks of the round as they defeated Premier League opposition in Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. Morgan Whittaker’s precise finish with 82 minutes played snatched victory for Plymouth. They had been winless in their last 11 games with ex-Everton and Manchester United man Wayne Rooney sacked by the club.

“The plan this week was to be organised, to be in our shape, to come to a Premier League team and make it as difficult as we could for them and to have a bit of quality on the ball and Morgan’s produced that quality which has won us the game,” said caretaker manager Kevin Nancekivell. “That’s what Plymouth Argyle’s all about, it’s built on spirit and we’ve shown that the last couple of games and the lads need to take that going forward where we have a tough challenge to stay in the Championship.

“If we continue performances like that there’s no reason why we can’t accomplish staying in the league. I have pride of everybody, and I’m pleased for the supporters. It’s a big day for us. The FA Cup brings that romance and we’ve put a little bit of history in it today by getting the win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whittater linked with Burnley switch

Austrian Miron Muslic has been named as Plymouth’s new manager and is set to take charge of the side from this week, meaning he will be in the dugout when Liverpool head to Home Park next month. However, one Plymouth man who might not be involved is Whittaker after he was reportedly the subject of a bid from Championship rivals Burnley - who are fighting for promotion to the Premier League. Fabrizio Romano said on X: “Burnley have submitted an official bid to sign Morgan Whittaker from Plymouth Argyle. He was already on top of their list last summer.”

Whittaker scored 19 goals and provided eight assists in 46 Championship appearances last season as Plymouth secured safety. This season he has managed just three goals and one assists in 18 games but is still being eyed by promotion hopefuls Burnley. His contract with Argyle runs until 2027 and his sale would be a big blow to their survival hopes and their ambitions of beating Arne Slot’s side next month.