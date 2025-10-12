A three-way split image of Mohamed Salah, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz | Getty Images

Who has been hitting the mark for Liverpool and who has been underperforming so far this season?

Liverpool have a lot to work on before they return to Premier League action against Manchester United after the international break.

Liverpool have a lot to work on before they return to Premier League action against Manchester United after the international break.

The Reds have dug themselves into a rut following three consecutive defeats across the Premier League and Champions League. The reigning champions of England have struggled to kick into the higher gears so far this season, with concerns raised over multiple players.

Liverpool relied on five consecutive late comebacks, including a statement 1-0 win over Arsenal. Their impressive but nerve-wracking resilience looked to set the tone for how the Reds’ season was going to unfold, but their luck ran out when they faced Crystal Palace.

Liverpool had the tables turned on them when both Palace and Chelsea snatched three points each with stoppage time goals. The Reds are now on a losing streak and will need a strong performance against United to get their title defence back on track.

As conversations continue to unfold over Liverpool’s struggles, we’ve taken a look at the stats indicating who have been the best and worst performing players in red so far this season.

Liverpool’s best performing players this season

Using ratings provided by WhoScored, Liverpool’s best and worst performing players in the Premier League are ranked below statistically. We have only factored in players who have made either four Premier League starts for the Reds, or played the equivalent amount in minutes.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7.31

Gravenberch has earned a lot of praise this season as his upwards trajectory under Arne Slot continues. The midfielder has three goalscoring contributions in six league appearances so far and he particularly shone against Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

Cody Gakpo - 7.16

Liverpool’s attack has come under criticism this season and Gakpo seems to have gone under the radar with his influence. However, the winger contributed two important assists against Newcastle and provided the equaliser against Chelsea, before Estevao’s late goal cancelled it out.

Virgil van Dijk - 7.14

It’s a top three of Dutch stars as Van Dijk comes in third. While Liverpool’s defence has been exposed in their last three games, the captain is statistically the third best performing player, according to the WhoScored ratings.

Hugo Ekitike - 7.11

While some new signings are still settling into the team, Ekitike impressed from the off. Despite competition from Alexander Isak, the French star has been a standout addition to Liverpool’s attack, with three goals and an assist in the Premier League.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7.02

Szoboszlai has taken the midfield competition into his stride and also stepped up to fill in as emergency right-back when called upon. The Hungarian’s efforts have earned him a decent rating early on in the season, and his goal against Arsenal won’t be easily forgotten.

Liverpool’s worst performing players this season

Alexis Mac Allister - 6.47

Surprisingly, Mac Allister has the lowest rating of all players who fit the numbers of starts or minutes played criteria. The midfielder has been a superb signing for the Reds but has struggled to establish himself as an influence so far this season.

Florian Wirtz - 6.51

Wirtz has come under criticism due to the amount of money he cost the club over the summer. He is yet to register a goal or an assist so far this season and fans have started to voice their frustrations over his lack of goalscoring contributions.

Alisson - 6.61

The usually solid Alisson is the third-lowest rating on this list. The Brazilian has kept just two clean sheets so far in the Premier League and has conceded seven goals. Results like the 4-2 win over Bournemouth and 3-2 win over Newcastle were standout games showing Liverpool’s nerves at the back.

Milos Kerkez - 6.63

Kerkez was painted as a revelation signing during Liverpool’s pursuit of his services. Brought in as an upgrade on Andy Robertson, the left-back is still getting used to his new team and has dropped some frustrating displays.

Mohamed Salah - 6.70

Despite notching two goals and two assists in the league so far, Salah has started the season far from his usual standard. The Egyptian has scored just one goal from open play and his efforts are also being questioned by Wayne Rooney.