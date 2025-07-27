Florian Wirtz is unveiled as a Liverpool player after his signing at AXA Training Centre on June 20, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have been busy in the transfer marker this summer but they are far form the biggest spenders in the Premier League over a five-year period

Liverpool’s immense spending in the summer transfer window has led to some questions as to how the Reds can afford such a major transfer outlay.

The Anfield outfit have spent close to £300m on new players and are keen to add further signings before the window shuts. The Merseyside club maintain a strong interest in Alexander Isak, in a deal that is expected to cost at least £120m.

Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace is another target as the Reds look to bolster their options at centre-back after the departure of Jarell Quansah. A deal for the England international is expected to cost around £40m-£45m. That could see the club’s spending move to over £450m and close to half a billion in just one window.

Isak has told Newcastle he is keen to explore his options, which has raised the Reds’ hopes of being able to sign the striker.

Liverpool in strong PSR position

The potential £450m-plus spending does not account for expected sales. Luis Diaz is strongly linked with Bayern Munich, with the German side already making at least one offer for the winger. The likes of Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and several fringe players such as Federico Chiesa are being tipped to leave the club also.

Combining the fees from those potential sales from the exit deals for Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher and Trent Alexander-Arnold - the Reds could bank around £200m in player sales by the end of the summer.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explained how Liverpool have been able to easily afford their summer spending so far. Speaking to BBC Sport before the signing of Hugo Ekitike, Maguire said: “Liverpool are a super smart football club. They're in an incredibly strong PSR position. Out of the traditional big six clubs, they've spent the least in this three-year cycle - only £325m - and that includes their signing of Florian Wirtz.

“They've still got plenty of wiggle room with their transfer budget. Plus, a move for a striker is likely to be paid in instalments, meaning the cost can be spread over multiple seasons.”

Liverpool’s net spend compared to Premier League rivals

The Premier League net spend table has Liverpool down in fifth when looking at the last five years. Even if the Reds signed Isak for £120m, they would still not move a position in the net spend table, which has been calculated by TEAMtalk.

1. Chelsea: £-766.51m

2. Man Utd: £-658.14m

3. Arsenal: £-540.87m

4. Spurs: £-529.42m

5. Liverpool: £-400.32m

6. Newcastle United: £-358.6m

7. Man City: £-322.86m

8. West Ham: £-322.86m

9. Crystal Palace: £-162.96m

10. Nottingham Forest: £-159.62m

11. Bournemouth: £-159.36m

12. Brentford: £-115.5m

13. Fulham: £-91.64m

14. Burnley: £-85.11m

15. Aston Villa: £-84.16m

16. Sunderland: £-65.07m

17. Leeds United: £-37.73m

18. Brighton and Hove Albion: £-20.55m

19. Wolves: £9.18m

20. Everton: £49.97m