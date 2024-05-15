But there are some contracts problems that could arise this summerBut there are some contracts problems that could arise this summer
By George Priestman
Published 15th May 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 20:33 BST

Liverpool transfer news: Following Jurgen Klopp’s exit, the club will have to deal with contract issues.

Liverpool have a strong squad with a brilliant mix of youth and experience but there are some contract issues to resolve.

Some players will exit this summer at the end of their deals but there’s also concerns over player contracts that end next summer. It’s up to the powers that be to keep key players at the club and not welcome bids for their best players.

With so many young players at the club tipped for big futures and the incoming managerial changeover after nine years, we’ve decided to consider the full contract status of the squad as we head into the summer.

1. Thiago - 2024

With his deal expiring this summer, it's likely that he will leave after suffering a long-term ACL injury this season. A brilliant servant, it looks like the right time to part ways.

2. Joel Matip - 2024

3. Adrian - 2024

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 2025

