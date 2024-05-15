Liverpool have a strong squad with a brilliant mix of youth and experience but there are some contract issues to resolve.
Some players will exit this summer at the end of their deals but there’s also concerns over player contracts that end next summer. It’s up to the powers that be to keep key players at the club and not welcome bids for their best players.
With so many young players at the club tipped for big futures and the incoming managerial changeover after nine years, we’ve decided to consider the full contract status of the squad as we head into the summer.
