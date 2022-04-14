The 3-3 scoreline may have flattered Benfica a touch but the Reds made hard work of their Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Liverpool booked a date with Spanish side Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals following a 6-4 aggregate victory over Benfica in the round of 16.

The second leg against the Portuguese opponents at Anfield proved a nervy affair on Wednesday night, with the Reds being held to a 3-3 draw.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said pre-match that Benfica posed a ‘real attacking threat’ and visitors exposed Liverpool’s high defensive line on a number of occassions.

However, Roberto Firmino was in brilliant form and bagged a brace to help send the Reds through.