Liverpool booked a date with Spanish side Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals following a 6-4 aggregate victory over Benfica in the round of 16.
The second leg against the Portuguese opponents at Anfield proved a nervy affair on Wednesday night, with the Reds being held to a 3-3 draw.
Manager Jurgen Klopp said pre-match that Benfica posed a ‘real attacking threat’ and visitors exposed Liverpool’s high defensive line on a number of occassions.
However, Roberto Firmino was in brilliant form and bagged a brace to help send the Reds through.
