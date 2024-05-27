Liverpool's hopes of landing long-term target dealt blow as loan man returns
Liverpool are preparing for a new era under Arne Slot ahead of the next Premier League season. The Dutchman has been chosen as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp.
He is leaving Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord to take over at Anfield. Here is a look at some of the transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...
Winger update
As per a report by The Mirror, Liverpool have been long-term admirers of West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen but a switch to Merseyside has ‘never materialised’ in the past. The England international, who has seven caps for the Three Lions under his belt so far in his career, has also been linked with a switch to fellow top flight club Newcastle United recently but reportedly has no plans to leave the Hammers anytime soon.
He is under contract at the London Stadium until the summer of 2030 and wants to stay put as they prepare for life under new manager Julen Lopetegui. The attacker moved to his current club back in January 2020 from Hull City in the Championship and has since become one of their key players.
Speaking back in 2021, Klopp said: “I like Bowen a lot. He made his way up from, was it Hull, if I’m right? And took not too long to get there, to show exactly what kind of player he can be in the Premier League as well, made big steps.”
He has also previously said: “Playing without (Michail) Antonio, and Bowen steps up in that position – probably my favourite player besides my players. It’s just great what he’s doing and how he develops.”
Bowen has scored 60 goals in 202 games in all competitions for West Ham so far to date, 20 of which came in this past campaign. He had previously found the net on 54 occasions in 131 outings for the Tigers whilst they were in the second tier.
Goalkeeper loan latest
Liverpool have confirmed on their official club website that Vit Jaros’ loan deal at Sturm Graz has now ‘ended’. The stopper was given the green light to link up with the Austrian Bundesliga club in January and has since gone on to help them win the league title.
The Czech Republic youth international, who is 22-years-old, played 21 matches for them in all competitions, 14 of which came in the league. He is now heading back to England and the Reds have a big decision to make on what to do with him next.
He joined Liverpool in 2017 from Slavia Prague as a teenager and is yet to make a first-team appearance. However, he has been a regular at various different youth levels over recent years.
Jaros has had temporary stints away in the past at St Patrick’s Athletic, Notts County and Stockport County to get some experience under his belt. The ‘keeper is still down the pecking order in his position and his chances of nailing down a place in the starting XI are slim. Slot needs to weigh up his future.
