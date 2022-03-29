Liverpool’s incredible £91m summer transfer window - according to Football Manager

It’s set to be a busy summer at Anfield, according to Football Manager.

As Liverpool continue to go from strength to strength under Jurgen Klopp, supporters will be understandably excited to see how successful the club can continue to be with the German at the helm.

In the short term, winning another Premier League title is the priority, although a historic quadruple is still within reach too.

But regardless of how many trophies the Reds end up with this season, how will Klopp look to shape his squad over the coming months?

We took to Football Manager 2022 to find out.

The popular video game franchise is renowned for its meticulous detail and authentic approach to the world of, well, football management, and we thought we’d take a look into the future by fast forwarding to the end of the summer 2022 transfer window.

After a big summer of spending, and a few shocking exits, it’s all change at Anfield, and we’ve rounded up every deal that the game predicts Liverpool will make below...

1. Manuel Lazzari - £16.75m A versatile option on the right flank, the Italian arrives from Lazio to become the Reds’ first summer signing.

2. Douglas Santos - £24.5m Despite having Andy Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas at left-back, Klopp still moves to bring in the Brazilian from Zenit St. Petersburg

3. Matheus Nunes - £32m The most expensive signing of the summer at Anfield, Nunes arrives from Sporting to provide midfield reinforcements.

4. Andi Zeqiri - £18m After impressing on loan at FC Augsburg, Liverpool were convinced enough to pay parent club Brighton £18m for the Swiss attacker.