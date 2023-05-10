The latest reports claim that the club’s summer spending may be difficult.

Liverpool are seeking cheaper, more affordable options in the market as they reportedly can’t be dragged into bidding wars with wealthier clubs this summer.

The Reds are expected to recruit heavily this summer to consolidate the expected midfield losses of James Milner, Arthur Melo, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers (and the end of a season-long loan).

Names such as Mason Mount, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been at the centre of reports in recent weeks, emerging as three primary targets, but a move for the likes of Mac Allister or Mount may well be cast into doubt as Liverpool may not be able to financially compete with other clubs for wanted players.

It was also reported that Liverpool have agreed a contract with Jorg Schmadtke to become their new sporting director, after he agreed terms; the former Wolfsburg director will work with Jurgen Klopp on their transfer strategy.

According to Sam Wallace of the Telegraph, Schmadtke has been tasked with sourcing cheaper options, as they can’t afford to be drawn into ‘auctions’ with wealthier clubs.

“Liverpool’s summer plans will already be well advanced. There have been some stumbles over the past two years with Aurelien Tchouameni and now Jude Bellingham. That market has been just too dear for Liverpool.” Wallace explains.

“Alternatives, such as Alexis Mac Allister, are being sought, but the reality is that for all the success, the club have to source talent away from the kind of names who are likely to draw them into auctions with wealthier rivals

“Jorg Schmadtke has a background in that, and Jurgen Klopp trusts him as an ally. Which is the most significant recommendation anyone at Liverpool requires.”

Having missed out on two primary targets (Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni) to Real Madrid in recent times, fans will be frustrated if they can’t secure players of the level of Mac Allister and Mount, especially considering the improvement of the sides above them and the clear riches of Newcastle, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.