Liverpool's new Adidas kit could feature iconic emblem as Reds to join exclusive club

Liverpool have signed a new multi-year deal with German sportswear giants Adidas.

It's a move that many fans will be happy with.

Some of Liverpool's most famous kits down the years have been manufactured by Adidas. The German sportwear giant has been synonymous with the Reds down the years. There have been famous shirts made while with Adidas between 1985 to 1996 and from 2006 to 2012.

And from next season, Liverpool's jerseys will again be made by Adidas after signing a new multi-year deal. The Reds will leave Nike, who have supplied the club's kits for the past five years.

What’s been said

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan said: “Everyone at the club is incredibly excited to welcome Adidas back into the LFC family. We have enjoyed fantastic success together in the past and created some of the most iconic LFC kits of all time. Adidas and Liverpool share an ambition of success and we couldn’t be more excited to partner together again as we look forward to creating more incredible kits to help drive on pitch performance. We’d like to thank Nike for their support over the last five years and wish them well for the future.“

Liverpool's deal with Adidas will be worth a reported £65 million per season to the Anfield coffers - an increase on their current agreement with Nike. Despite their woes on the pitch, Manchester United have the best kit deal in the Premier League. It's reported that they bank £90 million from Adidas each year. Arsenal, meanwhile, are said to rake in £75 million from Adidas having been in partnership since 2019.

Elite club status

In addition, it is likely that Liverpool will join Adidas' exclusive club. United and Arsenal, along with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus all don Adidas' Trefoil logo for their third kits. The iconic emblem is saved for only clubs regarded with elite status per Footy Headlines, Liverpool will immediately be installed to such calibre. AS Roma and Newcastle United had bespoke third kits designed for the 2024-25 campaign but used Adidas' three-stripe logo.

Adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden added: “We are extremely excited that Adidas and Liverpool Football Club are teaming up once again. The club is one of the biggest and most iconic names in world football with a huge fan base. The jerseys worn during previous partnerships are some of the greatest ever created. We are looking forward to creating more classics for the fans.”

Liverpool’s deal with Adidas will begin on 1 August 2025 - meaning that the Nike kit may be worn for parts of pre-season ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.