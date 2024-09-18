Girona players celebrate a goal against Athletic Club Bilbao at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona on November 27, 2023. (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool transfer news: The UEFA Champions League will give the Girona duo a platform to impress and both have been listed as potential recruits in the future.

With the UEFA Champions League providing a chance for Liverpool fans to look at a wider array of talent across Europe, two Girona players are worth keeping an eye on tonight at the Parc des Princes.

The Spanish enjoyed a historic campaign last year qualifying for Europe’s premier competition and they kick off their Champions League journey with a testing trip to Paris to face the French champions. Having began the season in good form, the game tonight is likely to be an entertaining affair and two of their stars are certainly ones to watch.

That’s according to CaughtOffside, who claim Liverpool will be looking at the duo of Girona midfielder Viktor Tsygankov and defender Miguel Gutierrez who are said to have caught the eye of Arne Slot. Perhaps lesser known names to the mainstream footballing world, both have enjoyed a steady rise and both could be long-term replacements for Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah.

Replacing Salah remains a near-impossible task but there will be a future where a talented winger will take his place. In addition, Robertson, now 30, has seen his best days pass him yet he remains a very good full-back. Still, both could be viable signings that wouldn’t likely be too costly.

Viktor Tsygankov

With eight goals and seven assists last season, the left-footed 26-year-old winger and attacking midfielder possesses a unique profile. He ranked in the 99th percentile for goals per shots on target meaning he was efficient and often deadly when he did find the target.

He’s only been in Spain since 2023 and has already found his level and is continuing to improve. With Savinho arriving at Manchester City, he will have an even more prominent role and games such as tonight’s against PSG is a perfect place to make an impact.

Miguel Gutierrez

Gutierrez, 23, signed from Real Madrid in 2022 and was part of the Olympic winning side in the summer. He helped his side keep 10 clean sheets last season and is extremely gifted in an attacking sense. Ranking highly (above the 90th percentile) across Europe’s top five leagues for passes into the penalty box, ball recoveries, pass completion, long balls, expected assists and through balls is extremely promising in what is his third full season for the club.

Defensively, he still has some ways to improve. He gave away two penalties and made one error leading to a goal. Yet, he was dribbled past 0.6 times per 90 which isn’t far off from left-backs from the top three best defences in the league last season with Athletic Bilbao’s Yuri Berchiche (0.5) and Barcelona’s Joao Cancelo (0.6) but far from the elite defending of Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy (0.1) but, overall, he was one of the best La Liga left-backs last season.