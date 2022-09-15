All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men head into the international break on a high.

Liverpool are back on track in the Champions League after a narrow win over Ajax.

The Reds left it late to see off their Dutch visitors, but the three points were all that mattered after that heavy defeat to Napoli in their Champions League opener.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will spend another week on the sidelines due to their postponed clash with Chelsea due to the Queen’s funeral.

We then have the international break, and it will be interesting to see how Liverpool will respond from this disruptive period.

Although, given their injury problems early in the season, it will likely be seen as a help.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Melo concern

Liverpool are already said to be unhappy with new signing Arthur Melo.

Melo joined on a loan deal until the end of the season on deadline day, with Jurgen Klopp changing his mind over the midfield situation.

The Brazilian was something of an emergency option, but he is yet to play, likely serving as a back-up option for Klopp.

Though, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool are already unimpressed and considering terminating the loan deal.

Whether or not that’s accurate remains to be seen, and it seems a little early for Liverpool to have made their mind up.

Not only that, but Liverpool are too short of midfielders to be offloading Melo, even if he is only a depth option.

Gavi offer

Liverpool are said to have sent an offer for Barcelona star Gavi.

The midfielder was on course to run out of contract at Camp Nou next summer, and a number of clubs expressed an interest.

The 18-year-old appears to be a generational talent, already a regular for Spain and Barca.

According to AS, Liverpool actually made an offer to Gavi’s representatives, and their offer was greater than that of Bayern Munich’s.