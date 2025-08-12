Liverpool have Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi on their radar in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s pathway to sign a defensive target has potentially been handed a boost.

The Reds head into the 2025-26 season short of a centre-back. While Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were the bedrock to Arne Slot’s side claiming the Premier League title in the head coach’s maiden campaign, more cover is required.

Liverpool decided to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for up to £35 million earlier this summer and he has yet to be replaced. The Reds also have Joe Gomez as an option but he is currently sidelined with an Achilles problem sustained during the pre-season tour of Asia.

While Wataru Endo and Andy Robertson are capable of operating in the middle of the rearguard, as well as Ryan Gravenberch, many supporters would like to see Slot sign an out-and-out centre-half. Plenty of fans would be happy if they can get a deal for Marc Guehi over the line.

Guehi has been a consistent performer in the Premier League since signing for Crystal Palace for £20 million in the summer of 2021. During his time at Selhurst Park, he has become an England regular, starting the Euro 2024 final loss against Spain.

And in the past three months, he has helped create Palace history. Guehi captained the club to FA Cup glory for the first time following a 1-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley in May. Then he skippered the Eagles to claim their maiden Community Shield when beating Liverpool on penalties last weekend after a 2-2 draw.

Palace stance

However, Guehi is in the final year of his Palace contract and is not expected to pen fresh terms. Chairman Steve Paris admitted after the Community Shield that the Eagles could reluctantly sell the 25-year-old rather than see him leave for free next summer.

“We’d have to do that, of course,” Parish said. “For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it’s a problem for us unfortunately. [Last summer] Joachim Andersen] went [to Fulham] and we couldn’t afford to lose both. We then had another bid in January but that was a different situation. We’ll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind.

“As far as people being here or not being here, it depends,” Parish said. “If it’s the right decision for the football club and for them, nobody can make anyone go, then there’ll be some changes.”

Pathway clear

Liverpool are not the only club that have been linked with Guehi. It’s been reported that Newcastle United have also shown an interest, having had bids of up to £65 million turned down last summer.

But the Magpies appear that they have turned their attention elsewhere. That is because Eddie Howe’s side are closing in on a deal for Malick Thiaw from AC Milan for £35 million. The Guardian reports that Thiaw’s impending arrival ends Newcastle’s interest in Guehi.

A price tag of around £40 million has been suggested for Guehi, with previous reports claiming that he has told friends he’d be keen to join Liverpool.

Parish’s tune has changed from 12 months ago when Newcastle were in pursuit. “We’d like to keep hold of him. There’s a price and a situation where we might consider it," Parish told BBC Sport.

“Somebody [in another interview] said he’s a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money. Realistically, homegrown, 24 years old, sensational talent, somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment it isn’t. He’ll still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it’s not impossible.

“He is certainly not making anybody’s life difficult, his agents are decent people. It’s a very good situation. Whether he is here or not will make no difference to how he performs.”