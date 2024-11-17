Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are back in action after the international break

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have been in fine form so far this season in the Premier League. They replaced Jurgen Klopp with Arne Slot earlier this year and their decision to bring in the Dutchman has worked wonders so far.

The Reds are top of the table during this international break following their 2-0 home win over Aston Villa last time out. They are five points clear of Manchester City in 2nd and have lost only once in their first 11 fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expected goals is a performance metric used to calculate the probability of a scoring opportunity that may result in goal. Here is a look at where Liverpool sit in the xG table so far this term...

1. Man City, 2.18

2. Tottenham Hotspur, 1.86

3. Fulham, 1.61

4. Liverpool, 1.60

5. Arsenal, 1.57

6. AFC Bournemouth, 1.52

7. Man Utd, 1.51

8. Chelsea, 1.50

9. Nottingham Forest, 1.49

10. Brighton and Hove Albion, 1.45

11. Crystal Palace, 1.44

12. West Ham, 1.38

13. Brentford, 1.37

14. Newcastle United, 1.34

15. Aston Villa, 1.30

16. Everton, 1.29

17. Wolves, 1.21

18. Leicester City, 1.17

19. Southampton, 1.11

20. Ipswich Town, 1.01

Liverpool are back in action next weekend with an away trip to Southampton as they look to keep their momentum going. The Reds have the best defensive record in the league having only let in six goals.

Slot’s side are proving to be a tough nut to crack at the back and their goal difference is looking strong. City have lost their last four in a row in all competitions but you would expect them to get back to their usual selves soon under Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool’s xG is the fourth best in the division behind City, Spurs and Fulham. The three promoted teams Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester City are the three worst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after their victory over Aston Villa, Slot said: “As a manager if you come into a new club you don't think about how many points after how many games. You think about changing the play style or keeping it as it was. To change the play style you have to do a lot of things on the training ground and in meetings. The only thing I have thought about is how to implement playing style and how to make sure the players keep working as hard as they can.”