The Reds are set to be a part of the European competition next season and here’s who they could face.

Liverpool’s projected Europa League opponents for next season have been revealed as they could face off against the likes of Ajax, AC Milan and Roma.

As it stands, the Reds sit in fifth place in the league table, three points behind Manchester United in fourth place who have a game in hand.

They also sit five points ahead of Brighton in sixth place, which means they are likely to complete their season in fifth place and qualify for the Europa League - a competition they haven’t competed in since the 2015/16 season.

It also stands as the only competition that Jurgen Klopp hasn’t won during his time at the club, and with the final also set to be in Dublin next season, fans are getting excited about the prospect of a European run.

Whereas in years gone by, Liverpool have had to deal with Europe’s elite in Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, the Europa League offers a weaker tournament overall - and the projected group pots for next season show us this.

Joining them in Pot 1 would be, firstly, the winners of the Europa Conference League final of this season between Fiorentina and West Ham.

As well as the likes of AS Roma, Ajax, Villarreal, Sporting and Bayer Leverkusen; teams who they wouldn’t have to face until the later knockout rounds.

Pot 2 also possesses some famous clubs with AC Milan, PSV and Monaco as the standouts, but the likes of Ferencvaros, Qarabag and Slovan Bratislava aren’t exactly intimidating names for a club like Liverpool.

Pot 3 and 4 are mostly full of teams that would typically struggle to earn a few points if they were placed in the Champions League, and it could be a prime opportunity to rotate key players and also give young stars like Fabio Carvalho, Ben Doak and Calvin Ramsay opportunities to earn regular minutes.