Arne Slot officially takes up the Liverpool hot seat on 1 June.
The Dutchman’s chief task will be to ensure the Reds do not regress after Jurgen Klopp’s departure. And Slot will know that there is some work to be done when it comes to ensuring Liverpool can cope with the demands of a Premier League title challenge, being back in the Champions League, defending the Carabao Cup and battling for the FA Cup.
The rumour mill has already been churning at a rate of knots, with plenty of players linked with Liverpool. There will be truth behind some of the gossip, but others are likely to be untrue.
In the meantime, as we await Slot’s first signing as Reds head coach, here’s a look at how Liverpool could line-up for the 2024-25 season if they indeed land some of the players they’re said to be interested in.
