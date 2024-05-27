Arne Slot officially takes up the Liverpool hot seat on 1 June.

The Dutchman’s chief task will be to ensure the Reds do not regress after Jurgen Klopp’s departure. And Slot will know that there is some work to be done when it comes to ensuring Liverpool can cope with the demands of a Premier League title challenge, being back in the Champions League, defending the Carabao Cup and battling for the FA Cup.

The rumour mill has already been churning at a rate of knots, with plenty of players linked with Liverpool. There will be truth behind some of the gossip, but others are likely to be untrue.

In the meantime, as we await Slot’s first signing as Reds head coach, here’s a look at how Liverpool could line-up for the 2024-25 season if they indeed land some of the players they’re said to be interested in.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian may have been linked with Saudi but he remains firmly No.1 at Anfield.

2 . RB - Lutsharel Geertruida He's regarded as Feyenoord's best player and was interestingly in the stands for Liverpool's draw against West Ham a few weeks ago. A reunion with Slot has been rumoured.

3 . CB - Leny Yoro The 18-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough season to help Lille qualify for the Champions League. Liverpool are one of several clubs who are meant to be chasing one of the most highly-rated youngsters in Europe.