Liverpool's FA Cup draw couldn't get much tougher as they are set to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds have won back-to-back games since the two sides met in the league on December 23, with the spoils being shared on that particular occasion and we can expect another right game. Especially considering Arsenal have lost both game since, as Fulham and West Ham have both managed to earn wins over Mikel Arteta's side.

For Liverpool, they will be without their talisman Mohamed Salah who has departed for the Africa Cup of Nations leaving them with a decision to make regarding their attack, but there are also a few more choices that Klopp must make given their latest injuries.

Therefore, here is LiverpoolWorld's predicted starting eleven and substitutes for Liverpool's game against Arsenal this weekend.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher The Irishman typically starts in the cup competitions ahead of Alisson.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The right-back is in sensational form and will be needed to help unlock a tough Arsenal backline.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk A rest would be ideal at some point for the defender, but this, followed by Fulham on Wednesday is then followed by a break over well over a week meaning he can feature in this two games. Photo: Peter Byrne