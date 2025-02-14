How Liverpool’s final Premier League position would look based on previous results.

A lot of Liverpool fans were left frustrated on Wednesday when a 98th minute goal from Everton’s James Tarkowski denied them a final win at Goodison Park. The Merseyside Derby ended 2-2 and in explosive fashion, as Michael Oliver brandished four red cards following the full-time whistle.

The tense affair on Everton’s soil thwarted the Reds’ hopes of another big win in their Premier League title run, but the draw still puts them seven points ahead of closest rivals Arsenal.

Liverpool have a tough run of fixtures coming up over the next two weeks, including meetings with Manchester City and Newcastle United. With a seven-point cushion and just one defeat on the board so far this season, the odds are in Liverpool’s favour, but they must focus on not allowing the Everton setback to impact their upcoming games.

We’ve taken a closer look at Liverpool’s remaining games this season and calculated how the final Premier League table would look if they recreate the same results earlier in the campaign. We’ve compared them to Arsenal’s next lot of fixtures, and how they also performed in the same meeting last time out.

Take a look below at how Liverpool and Arsenal’s upcoming matches played out last time, and how many points they would bank based on their previous results.

Liverpool’s previous results

Wolves: Win (2-1)

Aston Villa: Win (2-0)

Man City: Win (2-0)

Newcastle: Draw (3-3)

Southampton: Win (3-2)

Everton: Draw (2-2)

Fulham: Draw (2-2)

West Ham: Win (5-0)

Leicester: Win (3-1)

Tottenham: Win (6-3)

Chelsea: Win (2-1)

Arsenal: Draw (2-2)

Brighton: Win (2-1)

Crystal Palace: Win (1-0)

Total points won: 34

Arsenal’s previous results

Leicester: Win (4-2)

West Ham: Win (5-2)

Nottingham Forest: Win (3-0)

Man United: Win (2-0)

Chelsea: Draw (1-1)

Fulham: Draw (1-1)

Everton: Draw (0-0)

Brentford: Win (3-1)

Ipswich Town: Win (1-0)

Crystal Palace: Win (5-1)

Bournemouth: Loss (2-0)

Liverpool: Draw (2-2)

Newcastle: Loss (1-0)

Southampton: Win (3-1)

Total points won: 28

Liverpool’s result projection based on previous results

Based on their previous results, Liverpool are projected to pick up 34 points from their remaining games, taking their overall points tally to 91. Arsenal’s results forecast 28 points from their upcoming fixtures, seeing them finish with 78 points.

If the Reds can recreate their previous results, they are on for an impressive finish, 13 points ahead of Arsenal on the last day of the season.

Liverpool will be looking to put the frustrating Merseyside derby behind them, after dropping points and seeing Curtis Jones given a red card after the whistle. Meanwhile, Arsenal have been hit with yet another injury blow, as Kai Havertz has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring problem.

The Athletic confirmed Havertz is set to miss the remainder of the campaign after picking up the injury during a training camp in Dubai. It was reported earlier this week that the severity of the injury would need to be assessed but it remains unclear whether he will require surgery or not.