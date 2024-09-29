Liverpool's predicted Premier League finish compared to Man Utd and Arsenal

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 29th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST

Liverpool picked up all three points this weekend in the Premier League

Liverpool won 2-1 away at Wolves to go top of the table above Manchester City. Ibrahima Konate and Mo Salah were on the scoresheet for the Reds.

Arne Slot’s side have picked up five wins from their first league fixtures and have made a decent start to the new season. They are back in action on Wednesday night against Bologna in the Champions League as they look to keep their momentum going, before a league trip to Crystal Palace next Saturday.

In the meantime, here is a look at where Liverpool are predicted to finish based on the bookies’ odds...

To win the league: 2000/1

1. 20. Southampton

To win the league: 2000/1 | Getty Images

2000/1

2. 19. Leicester

2000/1 | Getty Images

2000/1

3. 18. Ipswich

2000/1 | Getty Images

2000/1

4. 17. Everton

2000/1 | Getty Images

