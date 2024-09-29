Liverpool's predicted Premier League finish compared to Man Utd and Arsenal

Liverpool won 2-1 away at Wolves to go top of the table above Manchester City. Ibrahima Konate and Mo Salah were on the scoresheet for the Reds.

Arne Slot’s side have picked up five wins from their first league fixtures and have made a decent start to the new season. They are back in action on Wednesday night against Bologna in the Champions League as they look to keep their momentum going, before a league trip to Crystal Palace next Saturday.