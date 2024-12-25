Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool top the Premier League table for Christmas but can they keep their lead until the end of the season?

Liverpool hammered an important wedge between them and Chelsea over the weekend to go four points clear at the top of the Premier League table for Christmas Day. The Reds earned a big three points over Tottenham Hotspur after a dramatic nine-goal thriller, featuring six goals for Arne Slot’s side to make up for their previous two draws against Fulham and Newcastle United.

Everton also did their rivals a huge favour by denying Chelsea a win at Goodison Park. The two sides played out a 0-0 draw, despite Enzo Maresca’s side registering 12 attempts and five shots on target. The Toffees have now assisted their Merseyside neighbours two weekends in a row, after also holding Arsenal to a 0-0 tie two weeks ago.

Before the latest round of results, Liverpool had a slim two-point lead. While Manchester City and Arsenal both dropped points, surprise packages Chelsea continued to power their way up the table. The Blues piled the pressure on the leaders, registering six wins in an eight-game unbeaten streak. Fortunately for Liverpool fans, the latest results mean Slot and co have put extra daylight between them and their title rivals.

The Reds are four points ahead of Chelsea, six clear of Arsenal, and a whopping 12 above of Man City, who are now down in seventh after picking up just one win in nine. The reigning champions have now been ruled out of this season’s title race by the majority of fans and pundits. In fact, Opta have City down at a mere 0.58 percent chance of reversing their catastrophic season.

Who will win the Premier League?

Based on the latest lot of results and each team’s performances so far, the analytics company has updated its end-of-season predicted table. Liverpool fans will be delighted to learn that Opta place the Reds at the top of the tree, with a projected 87.23 points and landslide 86 percent chance of lifting the title.

Arsenal are the predicted runners-up with an expected 77.50 points, with Chelsea finishing third on 73.86. Despite their nightmare run of form towards the end of the year, City are expected to come fourth but they will finish with a disappointing 69.27 points, based on the Opta table projection.

City are expected to round off the top four, while Spurs and Manchester United are predicted to come ninth and tenth respectively. Everton will avoid relegation along with Wolves, while Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all projected to go down. Here’s a look at the Opta table in full.