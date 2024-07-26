Liverpool’s pre-season is well underway and while Arne Slot will expect some of his bigger names to return after a short break, there have also been no new additions.

With the fans beginning to express frustration on social media, the call for some transfer activity is beginning to grow. Yet, Liverpool have insisted that they will only move for the right player and that policy has served them well over the past eight or so years but it will be a slower process as their current squad is already extremely well balanced.

There’s an argument over a few positions but it mostly relies on player exits. Still, the rumour mill is working overtime and we’ve decided to see what their strongest starting line-up could look like next season if the rumours are true. And we’ve calculated their squad value from Transfermarkt.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Despite falling short at the Copa America, he remains one of the very best in the world. Reports have linked him with a move to Saudi Arabia but the club will not part ways with the Brazilian. | Getty Images

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Despite the clamour over his current contract - which expires next summer - he is likely to sign a new long-term deal soon and continue to be a key figure.Photo: Richard Pelham

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Another player with contract woes, the Dutchman is pondering his future but remains one of their best players overall - and fans will hope he stays. | Getty Images

4 . CB - Marc Guehi One player who has been linked is Guehi who could be signed for around £60-65m. | Getty Images