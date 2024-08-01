But fans are asking for signings But fans are asking for signings
Liverpool's £443m XI if transfer rumours are true including £80m attacker - gallery

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 1st Aug 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 18:05 BST

Liverpool FC transfer news: The rumour mill has linked Liverpool with plenty of signings.

While Liverpool are yet to spring into action during the transfer window, reports are claiming that they may make a late dash.

The Reds spent a considerable amount of money last year and oversaw a squad overhaul that removed the need to spend too much this time around. However, despite no signings across a month and a half so far, reporters in-the-know have all teased business is likely to happen in the final few weeks.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to focus on what Arne Slot’s strongest Liverpool starting eleven could look like if the rumours are true - and we’ve taken player values from Transfermarkt.

Despite falling short at the Copa America, he remains one of the very best in the world. Reports have linked him with a move to Saudi Arabia but the club will not part ways with the Brazilian.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

| Getty Images

With Real Madrid set to make no more signings this summer, the Liverpool star can focus on securing a new deal.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

The Brazilian centre-back has been linked with a move and is a powerful, experienced and dependable figure at the back. £60m has been a rumoured fee but there have been strong links.

3. CB - Gleison Bremer

| Getty Images

Despite having a year left on his deal, no club has opted to test the water and he will start the season as a key figure.

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk

| Getty Images

