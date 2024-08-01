While Liverpool are yet to spring into action during the transfer window, reports are claiming that they may make a late dash.
The Reds spent a considerable amount of money last year and oversaw a squad overhaul that removed the need to spend too much this time around. However, despite no signings across a month and a half so far, reporters in-the-know have all teased business is likely to happen in the final few weeks.
With that in mind, we’ve decided to focus on what Arne Slot’s strongest Liverpool starting eleven could look like if the rumours are true - and we’ve taken player values from Transfermarkt.
1. GK - Alisson Becker
Despite falling short at the Copa America, he remains one of the very best in the world. Reports have linked him with a move to Saudi Arabia but the club will not part ways with the Brazilian. | Getty Images
2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold
With Real Madrid set to make no more signings this summer, the Liverpool star can focus on securing a new deal. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos
3. CB - Gleison Bremer
The Brazilian centre-back has been linked with a move and is a powerful, experienced and dependable figure at the back. £60m has been a rumoured fee but there have been strong links. | Getty Images
4. CB - Virgil van Dijk
Despite having a year left on his deal, no club has opted to test the water and he will start the season as a key figure. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.