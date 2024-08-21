Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: While Liverpool are yet to complete a signing, there are plenty of reports suggesting that they could before August 31.

Liverpool fans are frustrated with their lack of dealings this summer but it could change in the final 10 days days of the window.

With multiple outgoings already confirmed and more on the way, money raised this summer from exits could be redistributed into the squad. The future of Joe Gomez is uncertain and if he leaves another defender may well be signed, especially with the reported exit of Sepp van den Berg.

The transfer rumour mill is working overtime right now and Liverpool could well strengthen before the window shuts if the opportunity presents itself. With that in mind, we’ve decided to compile what their starting XI could look like if the rumours are true.

GK - Alisson Becker

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is close to agreeing a move to join the club. However, talks are ongoing over being loaned back to the Spanish club for another season, he could be Alisson Becker’s future replacement but will not usurp him this season.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The defender showed his quality in the win over Ipswich Town; his incisive ball set Liverpool on their way and with plenty of movement expected under Slot, he should enjoy a successful period.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Having just been announced in the PFA Team of the Year, Van Dijk remains as important as ever and some his passing was nothing short of incredible at the weekend.

CB - Piero Hincapié

While Marc Guehi is one player available, the Bayer Leverkusen has also been linked. The left-footed centre-back would bring something different to Liverpool’s squad and his vast experience at international level as well as last year’s achievements under Xabi Alonso would put him in good stead for joining Slot’s squad.

LB - Andy Robertson

Having been at the club since 2017, he has been an ever-present across the years. Now 30, he remains a key figure at left-back. There may be some calls in the coming summers to find a new player for the role who is younger but, for now, he remains the number one choice.

CM - Adrien Rabiot

The highly experienced seven-time league champion is currently a free agent and could be signed by any one of the several top clubs in Europe who are linked. Now 29, he would arrive with plenty of quality and a strong temperament to play in big games in midfield - and he could work in a similar role to the one we saw with France.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

One of Liverpool’s most important and reliable players, Mac Allister’s all-round qualities are well documented. He is a fantastic midfielder with great international pedigree and he will enjoy Slot’s system this season.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Another player who will thrive under Slot, Szoboszlai will be granted more freedom to attack and we saw that against Ipswich. Previously at RB Leipzig, he was an advanced attacker who was a consistent scorer and creator and his new role will echo closer to that.

RW - Mohamed Salah

Seasons may change but Salah doesn’t; his goal on the opening day set another record: most goals on the opening weekend of a Premier League season. He looks as sharp as ever and hungry to drive Liverpool forward once again.

LW - Ademola Lookman

The Atalanta forward is being linked with a move away to Paris Saint-Germain but Liverpool’s name has also cropped up as well. His Europa League final hattrick proved he is ready to take a step up in class and his quality on the ball and output was clear last season - and that cup final performance was something Luis Diaz is yet to produce in his Liverpool career to date.

ST - Diogo Jota

Off the mark for the season at the weekend, Jota remains a key figure for his ability to always be in the right place and be a clinical forward. Plenty of chances will come his way this season and while he did miss a great opening with his head against Ipswich, he looks more safe than Darwin Nunez.