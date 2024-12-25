Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How Liverpool’s starting lineup could look after January based on recent transfer rumours.

Liverpool will enjoy their Christmas break at the top of the Premier League table thanks to their latest thrilling win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds will host Leicester City for their final home match of the year before seeing out 2024 with a trip to West Ham.

After that, the transfer window will open for business and the Premier League leaders can consider their options. Plenty of rumours have been doing the rounds recently but we’ve cherry-picked the most recent and plausible link so far and placed the player in Arne Slot’s starting XI. We’ve included the asking price, plus the Transfermarkt value and any fees Liverpool paid for their existing players to make up the overall team value.

GK: Alisson (£67m)

Despite another recent injury setback, Alisson remains Liverpool’s firm No.1 option in goal. Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to move on to secure regular first team football and Giorgi Mamardashvili will arrive at Anfield in the summer.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (£62m)

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains one of the biggest concerns for Liverpool regarding his expiring contract. Amid the interest from Real Madrid, things are getting close to the wire but there is slim to zero chance Slot would allow his vice-captain to leave halfway through a title-challenging season.

CB: Virgil van Dijk (£75m)

Melissa Reddy recently provided an update on Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah’s contract situations. The reporter has said that it very much seems that both players ‘have no intention’ of pursuing pre-contract talks in January. Van Dijk will be hoping to push for another trophy as Liverpool captain in this exciting season.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté (£36m)

The Reds have missed Ibrahima Konaté lately due to his injury but some updates have reported a January return could be on the cards.

LB: Milos Kerkez (£40m)

While Andy Robertson remains a key part of this Liverpool side, the club are starting to plan for the future and have been linked with a number of exciting left-backs. Antonee Robinson from Fulham has been heavily on the radar but lately, Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez has also been heavily connected to Anfield. Football Insider recently reported that Liverpool scouts have been wowed by the 21-year-old, especially as the Cherries are enjoying a very strong season so far.

The report claims Liverpool are considering a January move for Kerkez, who will cost in the region of £40 million.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch (£34m)

Despite being a mainly rotational player under Jurgen Klopp, Ryan Gravenberch has become a Slot regular. The Dutchman has not missed a single Premier League match so far this season and continues to impress in his starting role.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister (£35m)

The deal that had so many talking — the £35 million move for Alexis Mac Allister. Liverpool fans are still rubbing their hands together over the price, as he has become a solid and reliable first choice option at Anfield.

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai (£60m)

Liverpool have been eyeing some new midfield options for the future but it’s difficult to imagine any major changes halfway through the season. The current midfield three, along with options in the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have been working well together and Dominik Szoboszlai will have certainly enjoyed his performance against Tottenham.

RW: Mohamed Salah (£34m)

Like Van Dijk, it has been reported unlikely that Mohamed Salah will entertain pre-contract negotiations next month. Instead, all focus is on this thrilling season and the stunning performances he has been putting in every week.

LW: Luis Díaz (£37m)

Luis Díaz makes the list but it should be mentioned how influential Cody Gakpo has also been for the Reds. Either one of the wingers could start on the left — what a wonderful headache for Slot to have. The duo have made it clear they can both be clinical in front of goal and dictate play, which is crucial as the fixtures start to get tougher.

CF: Diogo Jota (£45m)

Diogo Jota recently returned from injury and marked his comeback cameo with a big goal against Fulham. He has been limited to appearances off the bench since his return but after January, it’s expected he will be fit enough to start. Dubbed Liverpool’s best finished of the Premier League era by Jamie Carragher, it would be a shame not to see him get more minutes and round off the Reds’ impressive attack.