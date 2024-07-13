While things have been quiet from Liverpool during the summer so far, there may be some action later in the window.

Arne Slot has only just started pre-season and most of his major players are on rest or still competing at international tournaments. With reports claiming that he wants to assess his squad before looking at any deals, it simply means more time may be required before anything moves forward.

Their squad depth remains very strong on the whole as Slot inherited a brilliant collection of players from Jurgen Klopp. Still, that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from churning out news stories with great regularity. With in that in mind, we’ve decided to look at what Liverpool’s strongest XI could look like if the rumours are true.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker He remains one of the very best in the world. Reports have linked him with a move to Saudi Arabia but the club will not part ways with the Brazilian. | Getty Images

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool's best option in that position, his midfield experiment with England proved why defence is his best role. Photo: Richard Pelham

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk While his latest comments have worried Liverpool fans, he remains their best defender. | Getty Images