Liverpool have a new era underway and Arne Slot will be tasked with continuing the success that Jurgen Klopp brought to the club, but how could he set up?
He was targeted because he boasts a similar style of play to Klopp and he will certainly have fresh ideas about player selection. Plus, there may even be an addition or two that will help him stamp his philosophy on this new team.
The Reds have been linked with a whole host of players. However, most of them are still in international action which means any deals are only likely to be done once those tournaments have been completed. And there have been plenty of exciting rumours; therefore, we’ve decided to look at how Liverpool could line up if the reports are true.
