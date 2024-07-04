Liverpool have a new era underway and Arne Slot will be tasked with continuing the success that Jurgen Klopp brought to the club, but how could he set up?

He was targeted because he boasts a similar style of play to Klopp and he will certainly have fresh ideas about player selection. Plus, there may even be an addition or two that will help him stamp his philosophy on this new team.

The Reds have been linked with a whole host of players. However, most of them are still in international action which means any deals are only likely to be done once those tournaments have been completed. And there have been plenty of exciting rumours; therefore, we’ve decided to look at how Liverpool could line up if the reports are true.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Set for a big summer at the Copa America, he remains one of the very best in the world. Reports have linked him with a move to Saudi Arabia but the club will not part ways with the Brazilian. | Getty Images

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The right-back will be a key starter under Slot as he returns to his natural position after the Euros. | Getty Images

3 . CB - Ibrahim Konate Liverpool have been linked with multiple centre-back signings, but there is no clear frontrunner and any potential targets are seemingly nearing moves to other clubs, such as Riccardo Calafiori, for example. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images