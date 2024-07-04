Liverpool have a strong squad but it could be added to as they have been linked with multiple signingsLiverpool have a strong squad but it could be added to as they have been linked with multiple signings
Liverpool's £536m starting XI that Arne Slot could unleash next season if transfer rumours are true - gallery

George Priestman
Published 4th Jul 2024, 20:00 BST

Liverpool transfer rumours: The Liverpool team could look different under Arne Slot next season.

Liverpool have a new era underway and Arne Slot will be tasked with continuing the success that Jurgen Klopp brought to the club, but how could he set up?

He was targeted because he boasts a similar style of play to Klopp and he will certainly have fresh ideas about player selection. Plus, there may even be an addition or two that will help him stamp his philosophy on this new team.

The Reds have been linked with a whole host of players. However, most of them are still in international action which means any deals are only likely to be done once those tournaments have been completed. And there have been plenty of exciting rumours; therefore, we’ve decided to look at how Liverpool could line up if the reports are true.

Set for a big summer at the Copa America, he remains one of the very best in the world. Reports have linked him with a move to Saudi Arabia but the club will not part ways with the Brazilian.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

Set for a big summer at the Copa America, he remains one of the very best in the world. Reports have linked him with a move to Saudi Arabia but the club will not part ways with the Brazilian. | Getty Images

The right-back will be a key starter under Slot as he returns to his natural position after the Euros.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The right-back will be a key starter under Slot as he returns to his natural position after the Euros. | Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with multiple centre-back signings, but there is no clear frontrunner and any potential targets are seemingly nearing moves to other clubs, such as Riccardo Calafiori, for example.

3. CB - Ibrahim Konate

Liverpool have been linked with multiple centre-back signings, but there is no clear frontrunner and any potential targets are seemingly nearing moves to other clubs, such as Riccardo Calafiori, for example. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The skipper remains a key figure.

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk

The skipper remains a key figure. | AFP via Getty Images

