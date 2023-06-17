Liverpool’s £592.3 million-valued starting XI next season if rumours are true — gallery
The potential value of Liverpool’s starting lineup next season if summer transfer rumours to fruition.
Liverpool have already put the wheels in motion for what could shape up to be a fruitful transfer window. The announcement of Alexis Mac Allister has set the tone for the rest of the summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to improve on his side’s 2022/23 season.
The Reds already boast a strong squad, having splashed the cash in past transfer windows on the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. However, they have also made savvy signings since the start of Klopp’s tenure, who have increased in market value since arriving at Anfield.
We’ve put together a potential Liverpool starting XI based on current players, new signing Alexis Mac Allister, and other linked transfer targets. The squad is valued at a staggering £592.3 million, taking into account price tags, signing fees, and current Transfermarkt values.