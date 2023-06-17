The potential value of Liverpool’s starting lineup next season if summer transfer rumours to fruition.

Liverpool have already put the wheels in motion for what could shape up to be a fruitful transfer window. The announcement of Alexis Mac Allister has set the tone for the rest of the summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to improve on his side’s 2022/23 season.

The Reds already boast a strong squad, having splashed the cash in past transfer windows on the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. However, they have also made savvy signings since the start of Klopp’s tenure, who have increased in market value since arriving at Anfield.

We’ve put together a potential Liverpool starting XI based on current players, new signing Alexis Mac Allister, and other linked transfer targets. The squad is valued at a staggering £592.3 million, taking into account price tags, signing fees, and current Transfermarkt values.

1 . GK — Alisson (£67 million) The Brazilian signed for the Reds in 2018 for what was then a record fee for a goalkeeper.

2 . RB — Trent Alexander-Arnold (£55.5 million) After rising through the Liverpool ranks, TAA’s market value has shot up over the years.

3 . CB — Marc Guéhi (£50 million) Liverpool have been linked to a move for Crystal Palace’s Guéhi as they seek out a potential new defensive option. Reports have claimed he could cost as much as £50 million this summer.

4 . CB — Virgil van Dijk (£75 million) In another previous world record fee, Liverpool signed the Dutchman in 2017.