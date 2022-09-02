Liverpool appear to have spent wisely in the summer transfer window, and here we compare their spend to their Premier League rivals.

The summer transfer window has now closed, and Liverpool’s squad is set until January.

It was an interesting summer for the Reds, who lost Sadio Mane, while completing the club-record signing of Darwin Nunez

There was some late drama, too, with Jurgen Klopp changing his mind on whether he needed a new midfielder.

Amid a number of injuries, Klopp decided to snap up Arthur Melo on a loan deal from Juventus, and Liverpool managed to get a little stronger across the course of deadline day.

With all that in mind, we have rounded up the net transfer spend of all of the Premier League clubs to see where Liverpool rank.

Take a look below.

Chelsea

Biggest signing: Wesley Fofana - £72.36m

Biggest sale: Timo Werner - £18m

Total spend: £204.47m

Manchester United

Biggest signing: Antony - £85.5m

Biggest sale: Andreas Pereira - £8.55m

Total spend: £203.87m

West Ham United

Biggest signing: Lucas Paqueta - £38.6m

Biggest sale: Issa Diop - £16.02m

Total spend: £147.78m

Nottingham Forest

Biggest signing: Morgan Gibbs-White - £26.55m

Biggest sale: Brice Samba - £4.5m

Total spend: £139.46m

Newcastle United

Biggest signing: Alexander Isak - £63m

Biggest sale: N/A

Total spend: £122.4m

Tottenham

Biggest signing: Richarlison - £52.2m

Biggest sale: Steven Bergwijn - £28.13m

Total spend: £118.04m

Arsenal

Biggest signing: Gabriel Jesus - £46.98m

Biggest sale: Matteo Guendouzi - £9.9m

Total spend: £97.44m

Wolves

Biggest signing: Matheus Nunes - £40.50m

Biggest sale: Morgan Gibbs-White - £26.55m

Total spend: £71.55m

Southampton

Biggest signing: Gavin Bazunu - £12.6m

Biggest sale: N/A

Total spend: £59.76m

Brentford

Biggest signing: Keane Lewis-Potter - £17.1m

Biggest sale: Marcus Forss - £3.24m

Total spend: £42.21m

Fulham

Biggest signing: Joao Paulinha - £18m

Biggest sale: Andre Zambo Anguissa - £13.5m

Total spend: £36.45m

Everton

Biggest signing: Amadou Onana - £31.5m

Biggest sale: Richarlison - £52.2m

Total spend: £26.28m

Crystal Palace

Biggest signing: Cheick Doucoure - £20.34m

Biggest sale: Christian Benteke - £4.91m

Total spend: £26.23m

Aston Villa

Biggest signing: Diego Carlos - £27.8m

Biggest sale: Carney Chukwuemeka - £16.2m

Total spent: £25.2m

AFC Bournemouth

Biggest signing: Marcos Senesi - £13.5m

Biggest sale: N/A

Total spend: £24.21m

Liverpool

Biggest signing: Darwin Nunez - £67.5m

Biggest sale: Sadio Mane - £28.8m

Total spend: £8.64m

Leeds United

Biggest signing: Brenden Aaronson - £29.56m

Biggest sale: Raphinha - £52.2m

Total spend: £1.75m

Manchester City

Biggest signing: Erling Haaland - £54m

Biggest sale: Raheem Sterling - £50.58m

Total spend: -£18.36m

Leicester City

Biggest signing: Wout Faes - £15.3m

Biggest sale: Wesley Fofana - £72.3m

Total spend: -£57.96m

Brighton

Biggest signing: Pervis Estupinan - £16.02m

Biggest sale: Marc Cucurella - £58.77m

Total spend: -£59.49m