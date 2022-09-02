Liverpool’s £8.64m summer transfer net spend compared to Chelsea and Man Utd
Liverpool appear to have spent wisely in the summer transfer window, and here we compare their spend to their Premier League rivals.
The summer transfer window has now closed, and Liverpool’s squad is set until January.
It was an interesting summer for the Reds, who lost Sadio Mane, while completing the club-record signing of Darwin Nunez
There was some late drama, too, with Jurgen Klopp changing his mind on whether he needed a new midfielder.
Amid a number of injuries, Klopp decided to snap up Arthur Melo on a loan deal from Juventus, and Liverpool managed to get a little stronger across the course of deadline day.
With all that in mind, we have rounded up the net transfer spend of all of the Premier League clubs to see where Liverpool rank.
Take a look below.
Chelsea
Biggest signing: Wesley Fofana - £72.36m
Biggest sale: Timo Werner - £18m
Total spend: £204.47m
Manchester United
Biggest signing: Antony - £85.5m
Biggest sale: Andreas Pereira - £8.55m
Total spend: £203.87m
West Ham United
Biggest signing: Lucas Paqueta - £38.6m
Biggest sale: Issa Diop - £16.02m
Total spend: £147.78m
Nottingham Forest
Biggest signing: Morgan Gibbs-White - £26.55m
Biggest sale: Brice Samba - £4.5m
Total spend: £139.46m
Newcastle United
Biggest signing: Alexander Isak - £63m
Biggest sale: N/A
Total spend: £122.4m
Tottenham
Biggest signing: Richarlison - £52.2m
Biggest sale: Steven Bergwijn - £28.13m
Total spend: £118.04m
Arsenal
Biggest signing: Gabriel Jesus - £46.98m
Biggest sale: Matteo Guendouzi - £9.9m
Total spend: £97.44m
Wolves
Biggest signing: Matheus Nunes - £40.50m
Biggest sale: Morgan Gibbs-White - £26.55m
Total spend: £71.55m
Southampton
Biggest signing: Gavin Bazunu - £12.6m
Biggest sale: N/A
Total spend: £59.76m
Brentford
Biggest signing: Keane Lewis-Potter - £17.1m
Biggest sale: Marcus Forss - £3.24m
Total spend: £42.21m
Fulham
Biggest signing: Joao Paulinha - £18m
Biggest sale: Andre Zambo Anguissa - £13.5m
Total spend: £36.45m
Everton
Biggest signing: Amadou Onana - £31.5m
Biggest sale: Richarlison - £52.2m
Total spend: £26.28m
Crystal Palace
Biggest signing: Cheick Doucoure - £20.34m
Biggest sale: Christian Benteke - £4.91m
Total spend: £26.23m
Aston Villa
Biggest signing: Diego Carlos - £27.8m
Biggest sale: Carney Chukwuemeka - £16.2m
Total spent: £25.2m
AFC Bournemouth
Biggest signing: Marcos Senesi - £13.5m
Biggest sale: N/A
Total spend: £24.21m
Liverpool
Biggest signing: Darwin Nunez - £67.5m
Biggest sale: Sadio Mane - £28.8m
Total spend: £8.64m
Leeds United
Biggest signing: Brenden Aaronson - £29.56m
Biggest sale: Raphinha - £52.2m
Total spend: £1.75m
Manchester City
Biggest signing: Erling Haaland - £54m
Biggest sale: Raheem Sterling - £50.58m
Total spend: -£18.36m
Leicester City
Biggest signing: Wout Faes - £15.3m
Biggest sale: Wesley Fofana - £72.3m
Total spend: -£57.96m
Brighton
Biggest signing: Pervis Estupinan - £16.02m
Biggest sale: Marc Cucurella - £58.77m
Total spend: -£59.49m
*Fees do not include add-ons. All fees provided by Transfermarkt.